A day after the Big Ten announced the cancellation of non-conference football games – which led to speculation for other Power 5 Conferences – the Pac 12 Conference followed suit.
The Pac 12 announced Friday that the league would be transitioning to a conference-only football schedule, which officially cancels the slated Oklahoma State season opener vs. Oregon State.
The Big 12 Conference – along with the SEC and ACC – have not made any decisions regarding the fall football schedule, so it’s still possible Oklahoma State could play an opponent – including a Power 5 team – the first week of the season.
“With (Oregon State) having been slated to visit us this season, the (Pac 12) decision to play only conference games has an obvious impact on our home football schedule. We will explore our options and communicate with our season ticket holders in the coming days,” a tweet from Oklahoma State Athletics read Friday night.
The Cowboys are also scheduled to host Tulsa and Western Illinois in the non-conference slate. The American Athletic Conference and Missouri Valley Conference have not yet declared any changes to football scheduling.
According to a report by FOX23 in Tulsa, there is a clause in the contract between the two OSU programs that states the Beavers will still play a game in Stillwater – returning the visit by Oklahoma State to Corvallis, Oregon, last year – at a later date if the one this season gets canceled.
