One of Oklahoma State’s top returning players sent shockwaves through Twitter on Monday afternoon by responding to a photo of OSU football coach Mike Gundy.
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard, who is the nation’s leading returning rusher, tweeted this: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020
Hubbard was responding to a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt. OAN (One America News Network) is a far-right, pro-Trump cable channel.
The photo was tweeted by Kyle Boone of the Pistols Firing Blog, and in the photo Gundy is seen standing by his two youngest sons on a fishing trip.
Teammates of Hubbard came to his defense. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “I stand with him!”
Fellow linebacker Devin Harper also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying, “Time for change!! I stand with him!!”
Current OSU wide receiver Braydon Johnson also came to Hubbard’s defense. He tweeted “I stand with you my brotha. I refuse to keep feeling the uncomfort. This is bigger than football.”
OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “We Are More Than Athletes.”
OSU senior offensive lineman Teven Jenkins also defended Hubbard on Twitter. He said, “As an O-line we stand and support Chuba.”
OSU safety Tre Sterling responded to Hubbard’s tweet, saying “Some of the comments showing y’all true colors.. y’all don’t care about my brother all y’all care bout is touchdowns.”
Some of the comments showing y’all true colors.. y’all don’t care about my brother all y’all care bout is touchdowns. https://t.co/bjoRHepQGo— Tre Sterling (@sterling__trey) June 15, 2020
Defensive end Tyler Lacy said, “I stand with my brothers.... don’t love me in a jersey if you not going to stand for my beliefs... This isn’t “The Cowboy Culture” we preach about!”
Former OSU and current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill also chimed in on Twitter. He said, “OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha” in response to Hubbard’s tweet.
Former OSU cornerback A.J. Green also quote tweeted Hubbard, saying “Can’t stay Silent Anymore!! Call a Spade a Spade!!”
Former OSU defensive lineman Vincent Taylor quote tweeted Boone, saying “A Gundy yu straight??”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.