Oklahoma State announced within minutes of the conclusion of the NCAA teleconference regarding the violations by former associated head coach Lamont Evans that the university would appeal the penalties.
In the opening statement from Larry Parkinson, a member of the infractions committee that made the decision on Oklahoma State, he expressed that Evans’ actions were for his “own personal gain” with much of the 10-minute opening statement surrounding his actions.
The Cowboy program was levied a one-year postseason ban, among a myriad of other penalties, from the findings of the violation of NCAA rules by former associate head coach Lamont Evans.
The NCAA emailed a press release Friday morning – an hour prior to a scheduled teleconference in which NCAA was to address its findings for Oklahoma State – that listed the its findings and the penalties the Cowboy program faces from the investigation.
Along with a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season, there will also be a three-year probation period and a reduction of three total scholarships for the program during the 2020-21 through 2022-23 academic years.
The NCAA also accepted, and in some cases on, to self-imposed penalties by the university. OSU was already going to prohibit unofficial visits for two weeks during the fall of the 2020 and 2021 school years, to which the NCAA added an additional three weeks during the fall of 2020, 2021 and/or 2022. The NCAA also added to OSU’s self-imposed reduction of recruiting person days by 12 during this past school year, to now include the reduction by five during the 2020-21 academic year.
The NCAA also issued a 10-year show-clause order for Evans. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must “restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows case why the restrictions should not apply.”
Other penalties include a $10,00 fine plus 1 percent of the men’s basketball program budget, a reduction of official visits to 25 during the 2018-19/2019-20 rolling two-year period and to 18 during the 2019-20/2020/21 rolling two-year period and a prohibition of staff from participating in off-campus evaluations for three consecutive days during the summer evaluation periods in 2020. Those penalties were already self-imposed by Oklahoma State.
The news comes as a massive blow for the program after having signed a top five recruiting class, headlined by No. 1 overall recruit Cade Cunningham – who many expect to be a one-and-done talent as some NBA scouts say he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft if were eligible this season.
Oklahoma State announced Friday morning a Zoom media available with athletics director Mike Holder and men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton for 1:30 p.m.
The News Press will update the story as more information is made available throughout the day.
