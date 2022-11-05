After a week of uncertainty, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to miss the Cowboys' Week 9 matchup at Kansas, per Cowboys play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker.
"I don't feel good about him," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy told Hunziker. "Now, we have him dressed and ready, but I just think there's some concern on a nagging shoulder that's been there for, gosh, this might be the fourth week."
This isn't anything new for OSU's gunslinger, who has been playing through a lingering shoulder injury suffered during the Pokes' Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
Saturday marks the first game he'll be out because of it, though, after he left the midway through the fourth quarter during OSU's 48-0 loss to Kansas State a week ago.
In his absence, OSU is expected to start true freshman Garret Rangel over redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy – with the possibility of both seeing the field against the Jayhawks. The news was first reported by Action Network's Brent McMurphy.
"They can avoid the rush. They can take off and run. they give us some quarterback run game," Gundy said. "The one thing they don't have is any game experience. What Spencer brings to the table, neither one of them has."
A four-star prospect, Rangel has played limited snaps for the Cowboys since joining the program earlier this year as a consensus top-25 quarterback.
Gunnar Gundy enters Saturday afternoon's contest having played in only four games, including in relief of Sanders against K-State. Against the Wildcats, he was 2 of 7 for 16 yards.
The Cowboys and Jayhawks will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
