While the future of spring sports at Stillwater High are up in the air, some games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
SHS soccer coach Seth Condley said the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams won’t play Southmoore at Pioneer Stadium. Condley was told to postpone the games to a later date.
SHS baseball coach Jimmy Harris said he was waiting to hear from Jenks before making an announcement about tonight’s game scheduled for 6 p.m. start at Couch Park.
