The first week of high school basketball playoffs has come and gone with a few area teams ending their respective seasons. Most of them are still in play with the bigger schools starting their postseasons this weekend.
Class B
In Area II, the Mulhall-Orlando boys and coach Keith Fletcher lost to Dover by one point to end the Panthers’ season with a 2-22 record.
The M-O girls and coach Tony Cazzelle also played Dover in districts, winning 53-35 to ensure a spot in regionals. In the district title game against host Lomega, the Lady Panthers (4-20) lost. M-O advances to a regional sub-site at its home gym in Orlando and will play Shidler (4-21) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The main regional site is in Cashion. Should the Lady Panthers make a run in the consolation bracket, the area tournament for M-O is in Cleveland from Feb. 27-29.
Class A
In Area I, the Coyle boys and coach Josh Sumrall beat Geary by 31 at Hydro-Eakly High School. They then played for the District 6 title against H-E and lost by 30. The Bluejackets (12-12) advance to the regional site at Coyle, where they will play in the consolation bracket. Coyle is set to face Pond Creek-Hunter (11-13) at 3 p.m. Thursday. The area tournament will be held at the Stride Bank Center in Enid from Feb. 27-29.
The Coyle girls and coach Tom Webb will also head to regionals after beating Geary and losing to Hydro-Eakly in districts. The Lady Bluejackets (11-13) also are in the consolation bracket and will play Drummond (19-7) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Coyle.
Also in Area I, the Frontier boys lost to Agra on Friday night to end their season. The Bob Weckstein-coached Mustangs (10-16) miss out on a playoff run after strong seasons, including a couple of state tournament appearances.
The Frontier girls and coach Brett Tahah beat Regent Prep 51-44 on Saturday to win the District 8 title. The No. 18 Lady Mustangs (17-9) are in the winners bracket and will play four-time defending state champion Seiling (15-7), which is ranked No. 10.
Elsewhere in Class A, Ripley and Glencoe are in Area II. The Ripley boys and coach Doug Scott won the District 1 title against Oilton, 54-47. The No. 12 Warriors (20-6) will play a regional sub-site game at home with a chance to advance to the main regional site at Glencoe. Ripley faces No. 15 Davenport (19-4) at 8 p.m. Thursday. The area site is the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee from Feb. 27-29.
The Ripley girls, also coached by Scott, won their district championship game in a rout against Oaks Mission. The No. 13 Lady Warriors (21-5) will also play Davenport (18-4) in Ripley, with the regional game being at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Up Highway 108 in Glencoe, the Panthers and coach Jeff Weedn beat Dewar for the District 3 title on Saturday. The Panthers (14-12) will play No. 2 Calumet (22-3) at 8 p.m. Thursday for a chance to play in the regional championship game at home.
The Glencoe girls and coach Chad Tsotigh also won the district title with a 50-41 victory over South Coffeyville. The Lady Panthers (18-8) will play No. 3 Calumet (19-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Class 2A
The Yale boys and girls will be heading to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School for the District 4 Tournament with the host school and Amber-Pocasset.
The Yale boys and coach Rocky Kennedy (6-15), will be heading to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School for the District 4 Tournament in a game against Amber-Pocasset (18-7) at 8 p.m. Friday for a chance to keep the Bulldogs’ season alive. Should Yale win, it would play the host school and then advance to the regional sub-site at P-PV for a chance to head to the regional main site in Ponca City.
The Lady Bulldogs and coach Craig Garner (8-13), will be also playing for a spot in the district title game, facing off against P-PV (9-14) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Morrison boys and girls will head to Latta High School for the District 6 Tournament. The Morrison boys (10-12) and coach Chandler Salinas will play Wellston (15-7) at 8 p.m. Friday for a chance to play the host school in the district title game. Regionals for the Wildcats are in Stroud if they should make it. The Lady Wildcats and coach Hillary Patterson (14-8) will also be playing Wellston (7-15) at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a chance to extend their season.
The Pawnee boys and girls will host Crescent and Stroud in District 7. The No. 8 Black Bears (21-1) and coach David Page earned a bye and will play at 8 p.m. Saturday. The girls and coach Richard Spears (12-10) will play Stroud (13-10) at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a chance to extend their season.
The area site is at the Stride Bank Center in Enid from March 5-7.
Class 3A
The Perry boys and girls will host Chandler for the District 4 title. The No. 10 Maroons (18-5) and coach Brandon Hight will play the Lions (7-13) at 8 p.m. Friday in John Divine Hall. Perry advances to Prague for a regional sub-site and the main site is Community Christian School in Norman.
The Lady Maroons (13-10) and coach Mariah Wilson will take on the No. 17 Lady Lions (15-8) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The area tournament will be at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City from March 5-7.
Class 4A
The Perkins-Tryon boys and girls will host Metro Christian Academy for the District 7 title. The Demons (12-11) and coach Dylan Parker will face off against the No. 11 Patriots (17-5) at 8 p.m. Friday. The Demons will stay at home throughout regionals should they advance. The No. 18 Lady Demons (18-5) and coach Jerry Burnett will play Metro Christian (10-11) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Cushing boys and girls will host Woodward for the District 2 title. The Cushing boys (14-9) and coach Jontue Ezell will head to the regional main site in Kingfisher should they advance. First the Tigers will play the Boomers (14-8) at 8 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tigers (12-11) and coach Brian Busby will face off against Woodward (9-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday
The area site is at Stillwater’s Pioneer Fieldhouse from March 5-7.
Class 6A
The Stillwater High boys and girls are finishing up their regular seasons this week, starting regionals next week in the east bracket.
The Pioneers and coach Michael Davis will play at Union High School in Tulsa at 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Should Stillwater (3-18) beat No. 8 Union (16-5), it will advance to the regional title game.
The Lady Pioneers (8-13) and coach Kendra Kilpatrick will play No. 7 Sapulpa (19-3) at Sapulpa High School at 8 p.m. Feb. 27. Stillwater will stay in Sapulpa if it wins.
Area designations will be announced later.
