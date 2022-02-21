Gallagher-Iba Arena erupted into a jubilant frenzy after the basketball left Isaac Likekele’s right hand and miraculously fell through the net.
The student sections unleashed a collective roar. Likekele’s teammates piled around him. For a few seconds, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team had a party in its home venue, a moment to bask in the glory of potentially upsetting the reigning national champion for the second time this season.
The celebration was all for nothing.
Baylor defeated OSU, 66-64, in overtime on Monday night, preventing the Cowboys from sealing a season sweep of their top-10 opponent. As time was running out in regulation, OSU senior guard Likekele grabbed an offensive rebound and tossed the ball backward with one hand. It was a Hail Mary, a shot he said he didn’t expect to land, but somehow, it did.
“I thought the game was over, so I just grabbed the ball and I just chucked it at the hoop,” Likekele said.
His near-heroics had no bearing on the outcome. With a replay, officials determined Likekele didn’t beat the shot clock, though his buzzer-beater did outpace the game clock. The fanfare quickly dissipated as boos replaced cheers. In front of OSU’s bench, sophomore guard Woody Newton put his hands on his head in disbelief.
Tied at 60, the Cowboys and No. 10 Baylor headed to overtime. Only minutes later, the Bears were the ones celebrating, relief setting in as they prevented the Cowboys from stunning them again. Senior guard James Akinjo made the winning jump shot with 14 seconds left.
“I hate that we missed out on the opportunity to finish it,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But our fans were tremendous, specifically our students. They keep showing up for these kids, and I’m just thankful to be their coach. Obviously, this thing’s winding down for us all, and we try to capture every moment we can.”
The Cowboys put together the pieces for a possible upset: overcoming a flat start on offense, rolling to a halftime advantage and nearly sealing a victory in thrilling fashion at the end of regulation. Leading OSU with 15 points, sophomore guard Bryce Thompson reached double digits for his fourth straight game. Sophomore center Moussa Cisse followed with 12 points while recording a game-high five blocks, and Likekele also added 12, achieving the milestone of 1,000 career points.
“I feel like that was kind of like the last thing I had left to do, pretty much,” Likekele said. “I know I’m up there in assists, I know I’m up there, now, since I’ve got the 1,000 points, I feel like that’s something that everybody that’s a four-year player, you kind of have to have.”
To hold their own against the statement-seeking Cowboys, the Bears fed the ball to junior guard Adam Flagler, who didn’t score in overtime but carried them through most of the game. Flagler, whose status was uncertain heading into the matchup because of a knee issue, dropped a season-high 29 points and went 7 for 13 beyond the arc.
OSU (13-14 overall, 6-9 Big 12 Conference) opened the game 0 for 9 from the field. Following tradition, the orange-clad fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena were on their feet for more than five minutes, waiting for any Cowboy to score before they could settle into their seats. It finally happened when Likekele made a second-chance basket with 14:42 until halftime, cutting Baylor’s lead to 6-2. The Bears also struggled from the field, starting the game 1 for 5 and giving OSU a chance to stay in it.
Then the Cowboys transformed their offense as Thompson banked a 3-pointer from the right corner and followed with a jumper to fuel a 13-2 run. That allowed OSU to lead 36-29 at halftime, but challenges awaited in the second half.
The Bears (23-5, 11-4) used a zone defense to flummox the Cowboys, counteracting the proficient offense that carried OSU through the end of the first half. At the same time, Flagler’s prolific game beyond the arc gave Baylor the boost it needed.
The Bears were still shorthanded without forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who injured his left knee Feb. 12 during Baylor’s victory against Texas. Guard LJ Cryer, who has been dealing with a foot injury, also did not play.
Next, the Cowboys travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday. Although OSU couldn’t add another upset of Baylor to its resume, the Cowboys’ tenacity against the No. 10 team proved something to Thompson.
“That speaks for our team,” Thompson said. “Let us know that we’re not gonna go away, no matter what the circumstances are. We’re gonna come out, we’re gonna give our all for the fans in this city. They are still here supporting us, so it’s only right that we go out there and we give it our all.”
