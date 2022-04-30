Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper spent their super-senior season on the Oklahoma State football team as a dynamic starting linebacker duo.
After defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, they trained together in Arizona in hopes of proving their pro potential.
Now, they are both sixth-round NFL Draft selections.
The Detroit Lions chose Malcolm Rodriguez, from Wagoner, with the 188th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Then the Dallas Cowboys drafted Devin Harper, an alumnus of Karns High in Tennessee, with the 193rd overall pick.
Cornerback Christian Holmes, a graduate transfer from the University of Missouri, rounded out the group of Cowboys who were drafted. The Washington Commanders selected Holmes with the 240th overall pick in the seventh round.
This is the first year since 1985 that three Cowboy defenders have been drafted, according to 247Sports’ database of OSU’s NFL Draft history. In 1985, the draft extended through 12 rounds, and no Cowboy was picked before the seventh.
During the past season, OSU dispelled the widespread notion that the Big 12 Conference doesn’t have strong defense, and Rodriguez and Harper were the leading tacklers in their nationally acclaimed unit.
Known for his background as a tenacious wrestler, the 5-foot-11 Rodriguez had a team-high 123 tackles, including 72 solo stops. His stat line also featured 10 quarterback hurries, two sacks and an interception.
Harper followed with a team-second 96 tackles, including 61 solo stops, and led the Cowboys in quarterback hurries with 15. Additionally, he had six sacks for a cumulative loss of 45 yards, ranking third on the team.
Holmes, from Leland, Mississippi, spent two seasons at OSU. As a super senior, he had seven pass breakups, leading all Cowboys except fellow cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who transferred to LSU. A regular starter, Holmes also added 36 tackles and one interception.
On OSU’s Pro Day, Rodriguez, Harper and Holmes showcased their strengths. Rodriguez wowed his teammates and spectators with 36 bench press reps. Harper recorded a 40.5-inch vertical, the highest of all Pro Day participants.
Although only three Cowboys were drafted, several others are signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Here is the full list of OSU’s NFL Draft results.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, sixth-round pick, Detroit Lions
Linebacker Devin Harper, sixth-round pick, Dallas Cowboys
Cornerback Christian Holmes, seventh-round pick, Washington Commanders
Running back Jaylen Warren, undrafted free agent, Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide receiver Tay Martin, undrafted free agent, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive lineman Josh Sills, undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Eagles
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, undrafted free agent, Houston Texans
Safety Tre Sterling, undrafted free agent, Green Bay Packers
Defensive lineman Israel Antwine, undrafted free agent, Jacksonville Jaguars (according to a report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus)
Running back LD Brown, undrafted free agent, invited to try out at New York Jets’ rookie minicamp (according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Focus)
