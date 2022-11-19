NORMAN — At the front of a room in the southwestern corner of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s ground level, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy sat at a wooden table and stared at the piece of paper in front of him.
He rattled off a few things that could’ve contributed to the No. 22 Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to rival Oklahoma in the 117th edition of Bedlam on Saturday evening, and in the spiel he summed up the 60 minutes of football that proceeded that moment
“Defensively, as I said, played really well for three quarters,” Gundy said before looking back down at the stat sheet. “Now that I scan it, pretty much comes down to turnovers.”
Despite winning the coin toss, OSU (7-4, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) elected to defer to the second half – a decision that proved to be errant when the Sooners used the first minute and 17 seconds of the game to cap off a six-play, 75-yard drive in the end zone.
And OU wasn’t done there. The Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) got off to a blistering start, with four of their first six drives ending with a touchdown.
In stark contrast, two of the Cowboys’ first three drives ended with interceptions by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who made his first start in three weeks on Saturday after missing the better part of the previous two games with a shoulder injury.
Sanders’ first misfire set the Sooners up at midfield, but OSU’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out. His second interception was returned to the Cowboys' 4-yard line, and OU running back Eric Gray punched it in two plays later to give the Sooners a 21-0 lead.
Following the Sooners’ fourth score, a 23-yard connection between quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wideout Drake Stoops, everything changed for the Cowboys defense. And it’s in large part due to redshirt-senior defensive end Brock Martin.
“He said, ‘No matter what the score is, we’re not giving up,’” Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb said. “That’s what brings groups together, and I think that’s why the switch turned on. A guy like that, man, I’d die for that dude. I think the whole defense would, and it showed.”
Whether it was that, or whether it was something else, the Cowboys defense flipped the script on everything the first quarter was.
Throughout the final three quarters, the Pokes held the Sooners in check, limiting them to a meager 135 yards of offense after giving up 299 in the first 15 minutes.
In fact, the Sooners never returned to the red zone after the first quarter, and they never advanced past midfield after halftime. OSU anchored down, not allowing points on OU’s final 12 possessions of the game, forcing the Sooners into a three-and-out on their final six.
“Only thing that we did in the last three quarters was play what we should’ve played in the first quarter – better,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “For us, it’s just getting off to a slow start. Same coverages, same adjustments, nothing really new for our guys.
“This is Bedlam, and we wanted a better game and didn’t get it.”
OSU’s defense provided the offense ample opportunities after the first quarter, but Oklahoma State couldn’t finish drives.
The Cowboys made four trips into the red zone, and they walked away with a touchdown on one of them. Senior kicker Tanner Brown nailed a 24-yard field goal for OSU’s first points of the game with four minutes left before halftime, leaving the Pokes with nothing to show for making it down to the Sooners' 7-yard line.
Brown’s second field goal of the game toward the beginning of the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys hope despite stalling in the red zone again. His 25-yarder put them within striking distance for the first time all night, and it’s because of what happened on the drive prior.
In the waning minutes of the third quarter, Sanders looked like the quarterback the Cowboys have relied on for the past four years. He led a seven-play, 61-yard drive for OSU’s first touchdown of the night, finishing the possession with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cowboy Back Quinton Stewart.
“It’s hard to say that we were awful when you have almost 500 yards of offense,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “But we were awful in the red zone.”
That scoring drive was an anomaly for the Cowboys (484), who eventually out-gained the Sooners (434) throughout the entirety of four quarters.
Sanders wasn’t his usual self, going 36-for-67 with 381 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. It was an outlier of a performance, with his only other four-interception game coming during the Cowboys’ loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game last year.
The Cowboys were turned into a one-dimensional offense for two reasons.
First, of course, was the early deficit. Second, they weren’t able to put together much of a run game, struggling to surpass the century mark and finishing with 103 yards rushing against the Sooners.
“I don’t wanna throw it that many times,” Dunn said of Sanders, who set the program’s single-game record for pass attempts. “My No. 1 priority, as it’s been for a while now, is to try and create more offense out of the run game.”
He was under pressure on seemingly every dropback, getting sacked six times and knocked down 12. It was a problem caused by what Gundy called “musical chairs” on the offensive line, which has mixed-and-matched tattered pieces together based on which players are healthy and available every week.
“We just didn’t protect him very well and put him on the run a lot,” Gundy said. “I think he hurried a few throws.
“He missed a few throws, but you’re gonna miss some throws. They had a lot of pressure on him, and when you got that pressure on him, it’s even more difficult. It’s hard to stand back there and throw it when guys are flying all around you.”
So that’s where the Cowboys stand now, eliminated from contention of the Big 12 title game with one game left in the regular season and no bragging rights over their in-state rival. They’ll put the punctuation on the regular season with a home matchup against West Virginia before awaiting their bid for a bowl game.
This loss stings, though. In what could be one of the final editions in the coveted Bedlam Series, the Cowboys were seen at their best and worst.
They’d love for the game to be based on the final three quarters. But it isn’t, and they’ll have to wait until next fall for a chance to exact revenge on a defeat that will linger until then.
“The first one counts, unfortunately,” Gundy said. “From that point on, yes, we played as good, if not better, football than they did. But, unfortunately, they count the first quarter.”
