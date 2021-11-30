The Stillwater High football team was well-represented in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s 2021 All-Conference awards.
The COAC released its list of All-Conference selections Monday, recognizing 14 Pioneers with individual accolades and naming Stillwater the team champion.
This award distinguished the Pioneers in a conference of 11 other programs: Deer Creek, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon, Moore, Southmoore, Westmoore, Norman, Norman North and Mustang.
“It’s really cool to get recognized and have so many guys that are on these lists, and it says a lot about our success," coach Tucker Barnard said.
Senior Gabe Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, earned the highest honor of any Pioneer: Linebacker of the Year.
Despite missing the middle of the season with injuries, Brown worked his way back into the lineup to help the Pioneers advance to the state semifinals. Barnard complimented Brown's resilience and toughness.
“To go through what he went through this year, I feel so bad for him, but it was good to see him at the end back out there healthy, running around and making tackles," Barnard said. "Now, he’s turning attention to going to college and doing it at the next level.”
Many of Brown's senior classmates also collected honors. Six Pioneers were named to the All-Conference first team: offensive lineman Tayveon Morton, defensive lineman Brayden Burke, linebacker Chance Clements, defensive back Eli Williams, kicker Chase Edwards and snapper Osker Ehrlich, who is committed to OSU as a preferred walk-on.
Second-team selections included wide receivers Mason Butler and Ty Smithton, offensive lineman Sam Nelson, defensive linemen Carson Cottrill and Daesan Simpkins, linebacker Brady Osborn and defensive back JoJo Beale.
The Pioneers finished the season with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-1 record in Class 6A-II District 1. Their victories included a double-overtime win against Deer Creek, the team that will face Bixby in the Class 6A-II title game Thursday.
Stillwater lost to only two opponents: Del City and Bixby, the unbeaten powerhouse that played the Pioneers twice and kept them out of the championship game. For the fourth-straight season, Stillwater won at least one playoff matchup, this time defeating Booker T. Washington to advance to the semifinals.
Although many Pioneers received honors, Barnard said the All-Conference list also reflects his team's youth. In the past, Stillwater seniors have often received Player of the Year awards. This season, instead of relying on one or two senior stars, the Pioneers depended on a combination of upperclassman leadership and young talent.
Stillwater will return a significant number of key players next season, including starting quarterback Gage Gundy, breakout running back Holden Thompson and leading receiver Heston Thompson.
"The program is so strong right now," Barnard said. "We’ve got 14 guys recognized in this deal today, and then there’s so many more that you’re going to see on that list next year. I just think that we’re in a really healthy place, and we couldn’t be here without the commitment of the players and the parents and the coaches, not just the high school coaches, but from youth all the way up.”
