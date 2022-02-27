OKLAHOMA CITY – Stillwater High wrestling did something that had only been achieved twice before in program history: defend its title.
The Pioneers were crowned the Class 6A state champions on Saturday, marking just the third time the program has won back-to-back state titles – and it was the first time since 1969-70.
“That’s actually really special,” Pioneer coach Ethan Kyle said. “I never think about those types of accomplishments, and I think a lot times I don’t celebrate it as much as I should because you are so trained to evaluate and analyze and then move forward.
“So something like that is big stuff. We’ll enjoy it big time as a team.”
It wasn’t much of a contest, either.
Stillwater stomped its competition, wracking up 158 points – giving it a 34.5-point victory over runner-up Edmond North.
The Pioneers accomplished the feat by having nine medalists over the weekend that was condensed into most wrestling happening Saturday – due to the winter weather that impacted much of the state in the middle of the week.
Stillwater had seven finalists in their respective weight classes, with four them – Cael Hughes (126), LaDarion Lockett (145), Kael Voinovich (152) and Angelo Ferrari (160) – being crowned state champions.
For Hughes, it was his third individual title, while it was the first for the other three Pioneers – with Lockett being a freshman and Voinovich and Ferrari being sophomores.
Ferrari was named Outstanding Wrestler in Class 6A, as voted on by coaches, after he beat three-time state champion Jordan Williams in overtime by preventing the Owasso senior from getting an escape in the second 30-second overtime period.
Sam Smith (120), JJ McComas (132) and Dax Hughes (220) took silver in their respective weights.
While Cael would have loved to have seen his older brother get gold to match his own medal, the younger Hughes was still excited – and impressed – to watch his older brother cap his wrestling career with a run to the state finals.
“It’s crazy. I’m just so proud of him, regardless of that final result,” Cael said. “I mean, if you were to tell me that he was going to be in the state finals starting the season, I’d say you’re crazy. But he wrestled his butt off all year and I’m really proud of him.”
Also ending their weekend on the podium was sophomore Landyn Sommer – who took third at 138 pounds – and senior Gatlin Wilson, who finished third at 170 pounds.
Like Dax, the fourth-place medal was the first time on the podium at state for Wilson – who had ACL surgery after his junior season. He will be continuing his wrestling career, however, as he recently committed to Western Wyoming.
“Those guys got to experience success tonight because of the work they’ve put in,” Kyle said.
The team will lose four state qualifiers – including two state medalists – come next season, but the Pioneers still return all four state champions, three other medalists and two other qualifiers (freshman Aydan Thomas at 106 and junior Cameron Johnson at 195).
Next year’s squad could make even more history if it were to win the program’s 11th state title. It would match the program’s longest run of state titles – having won three in a row from 1922-24.
“When you talk about marketing your program and creating a narrative, you think about bringing back the roaring ’20s,” Kyle said. “So we’ve got a couple in a row here, which it’s very competitive … it’s an awful lot of hard work from an awful lot of people who deserve credit well throughout Payne County – and it’s far-reaching at this point. A lot of people deserve credit, our community is just outstanding and I’m extremely blessed to be a part of it.”
