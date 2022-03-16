The sticky notes clinging to Jake Thompson’s mirror constantly remind him of his season goals.
He wrote his objectives in a place where he could see them on a regular basis, and one stands above the rest: have a batting average of .400.
The standard is high, but Thompson, a graduate left fielder from Albert Lea, Minnesota, is exceeding it. He fueled the Oklahoma State baseball team’s offense in a 5-4 victory against Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night in Stillwater, and his batting average sits at .403.
“He was nails,” coach Josh Holliday said. “He’s about as good a RBI machine as you could hope for.”
Thompson went 3 for 4 at the plate, adding two doubles and a triple with four RBIs. His last hit proved to be the game-changer for the Cowboys (10-6).
In the seventh inning, Thompson smacked a double into the right-center field gap, sending two baserunners toward home plate as the dugout roared.
First, sophomore catcher Chase Adkison emerged from third base to bring in the tying run. Then freshman right fielder Zach Ehrhard followed, pumping his fists and yelling once he had safely reached home. Thompson said he had no doubt he would allow Adkison to score, and he knew Ehrhard would try to round the bases from first to take the lead, too.
“I was pretty confident I was gonna get it done,” Thompson said. “He (pitcher Bubba Hall) kind of threw me a pitch over the middle of the plate, and I just got on top of it and put it in the gap, so it was good.”
Entering the bottom of the seventh inning, DBU (9-7) was striving to preserve a 4-3 advantage. The game had been knotted at 3 for a while, but in the top of the sixth, third baseman Luke Heefner launched a home run into the Cowboys’ bullpen to put the Patriots in front.
OSU shifted the momentum in the seventh. Adkison reached first base when he was hit by a pitch, and he eventually advanced to third as Ehrhard singled to right-center field. With runners on the corners and one out, Thompson stepped into the batter’s box.
He had the power he needed, but three of his attempts fell foul. Then with a full count, Thompson drilled the eighth pitch of his at-bat into the right-center gap. Holliday pointed to the moment as an example of Thompson’s “smart” hitting.
“Very mature,” Holliday said. “He understood what they were trying to do right there, which was to try to get a double-play ball and/or make a pitch that he couldn’t elevate. So they tried to keep the pitches away from his barrel, and he hung in there and displayed elite timing to work his way through the at-bat, finally arriving on a pitch that he could, one, elevate, but two, hit hard enough to create that swing.”
Bubba Hall (1-1), DBU’s seventh pitcher of the night, gave up Thompson’s leading double to tally the loss. While the Patriots relied on a pitching carousel, the Cowboys depended on starter Bryce Osmond through six innings. Osmond gave up six hits and four runs but tossed six strikeouts.
In the top of the seventh, winning pitcher Bayden Root (2-0) entered the game from the bullpen. Through two innings, Root gave up no hits and struck out two. Then Trevor Martin maintained his status as a dominant closer, securing the win with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth to record his fifth save.
“Bryce showed some real toughness in the way he battled through the second and third inning and kind of got better as he went,” Holliday said. “And gave us six really good innings. And then Bayden and Trevor did a really good job out of the pen.”
The Cowboys gave Holliday his 330th victory, making him the second-winningest coach in program history. The only person who stands ahead of him is OSU legend Gary Ward.
Next, OSU hosts Seton Hall at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Cowboys are striving to extend their winning streak to four games, and Thompson continues to work toward his goals, too. Thompson said he aspires to be an All-American and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, but first, he has to maintain his batting average.
“If I do that, then the other things will kind of come into place, too, the recognition and stuff,” Thompson said. “Just going up there trying to get a hit every time and doing the things I can for the club.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.