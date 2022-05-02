As a kid, John-Michael Wright liked Oklahoma State because of the mascot.
Growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Wright was around 6 years old when he started paying attention to teams that competed in Stillwater. His stepfather enjoyed old Western movies, Wright said, so it only made sense to root for the Cowboys.
Now, it’s a full-circle moment for Wright as he plans to launch his Power Five basketball career at OSU. Wright, a transfer guard who spent three seasons at High Point University in his home state, announced Monday that he has committed to the Cowboys.
“I’m excited to play at a big stage in a big arena like that and play in the Big 12,” Wright told the News Press. “I’m really just looking forward to getting better. New school, new people, new coaching staff. I’m ready to do it, ready to lock in, ready to learn. Ready to be the best I can be for the school.”
After entering the transfer portal in mid-April, Wright had options. OSU appealed to him not only because of his familiarity with the school – he said the Cowboys were his team when he played the once-popular EA Sports NCAA football video game – but also because of coach Mike Boynton’s vision.
As the Cowboy basketball team’s roster dwindled with players departing for the portal, Boynton recognized he needed to recruit guards who can boost his team’s offense.
Those priorities led him to Wright.
As a junior, Wright was the Big South Conference’s leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game. Conversations with Boynton and assistant coach Terrence Rencher showed Wright how he could fill a key role at OSU.
“It just fit my game, the whole description that they were giving to me,” Wright said. “So we just talked about that, how I could just come fit right in, be an impact (player) immediately.”
Wright, a two-time Big South All-Conference first-team player, made a quick impact at High Point. He received All-Freshman honors after scoring 14.2 points per game in his first collegiate season.
As a prep standout in Fayetteville, he was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Wright said he grew up playing point guard, but at High Point, he shifted to shooting guard. At OSU, he is willing to step into either role, he said.
“My coaches at High Point put me in a position to be successful,” Wright said. “They ran a lot of plays for me, and I had the ball in my hands. When I came out of high school, I wasn’t really a shooter, but once I got here at High Point … they helped me with my ability to shoot, and my game just elevated.”
During the past season, Wright started every game for the Panthers and reached double figures in all but four. He set his career high of 34 points in January at Charleston Southern. The only current Cowboy to score at least 34 points in one game is point guard Avery Anderson III, who reached that total in January against Iowa State.
Next, it’s time to see how Wright’s skills translate from the Big South to the Big 12. At 6 feet, Wright would be the Cowboys’ shortest player, but height isn’t one of Boynton’s top priorities this offseason. Recently, he discussed how the Cowboys have enough bigs – 7-foot center Moussa Cisse and 6-foot-9 forward Kalib Boone have confirmed they are returning to OSU.
Instead, Boynton said, the Cowboys need perimeter shooters. This has become especially important as former OSU guards have trickled into the transfer portal. Donovan Williams and Keylan Boone (a guard/forward) have committed to Pacific in California, and Isaac Likekele is in the portal as a graduate transfer.
Rondel Walker, a guard out of Putnam City West High, left another gap in the Cowboys’ roster as he announced his decision to enter the portal Friday.
Additionally, Anderson’s status is uncertain because he has filed as an NBA Draft early entry candidate, but he could withdraw and come back to OSU. If Anderson returns and Walker leaves, then Wright’s addition would bring the Cowboys’ number of scholarship players to 10, counting four-star class of 2022 signee Quion Williams.
Wright said he plans to visit OSU on May 9. Throughout the recruiting process, the coaches have been positive but realistic, an approach that has resonated with him.
“They expressed it wouldn’t be easy, I had a lot to learn, which I understand,” Wright said. “But the opportunity just presented itself, and I just felt like I had to go through with it.”
