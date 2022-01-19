Rondel Walker had to forget about the contact lens.
The clear disc might have fallen somewhere on the white maple surface of Eddie Sutton Court, but Walker’s judgment wisely told him to avoid finding it and rewearing it. After taking an elbow to the face and losing the lens before halftime of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s game against TCU, he had no choice but to attempt a second-half comeback with partial vision.
Although the hoop might have looked a little blurry to the sophomore guard, the crowd couldn’t tell anything had happened.
The Cowboys fought their way to a 57-56 victory against TCU on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and Walker scored 12 points, including the final five to push OSU ahead of the Horned Frogs.
After slogging through the first half of a slow-paced game, the Cowboys (10-7 overall, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) hit their stride in the final minutes with Walker’s leadership under pressure.
OSU coach Mike Boynton has noticed Walker’s renewed confidence in his shooting abilities. The change didn’t suddenly happen Wednesday.
“He had Rondel Walker presence, and I think it started Saturday, actually,” Boynton said.
During the weekend, sophomore guard Bryce Thompson was at the center of attention as the Cowboys gutted out a statement win against No. 1 Baylor, but Walker made crucial plays to keep OSU in control of the game, too.
Four days later, Walker capped OSU’s 12-2 run that turned the game around after the Horned Frogs led 54-45, their largest advantage of the night, with 3:16 left. Although junior stretch forward Keylan Boone missed a 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining, he secured the rebound and dished the ball to Walker, who splashed the ball through the hoop from the right wing.
Walker’s 3-pointer cut TCU’s lead to 56-55, but the Cowboys needed something else to go their way.
Redshirt sophomore forward Tyreek Smith gave OSU that spark, blocking JaKobe Coles’ shot with 20 seconds left as Walker secured the rebound. Boynton called Smith’s block “the play of the game.”
After officials called a shooting foul on TCU guard Mike Miles, Walker had a chance to either seal the comeback win or leave the Cowboys with heartbreak on a night when they had endured stretches of flat offense.
Walker knocked down his first free-throw attempt, eliciting a brief eruption from the home crowd before a hush fell over Gallagher-Iba Arena again. He made the second shot, too.
But TCU (12-3, 2-2) had one more opportunity.
Although the Horned Frogs set up an open 3-point shot for junior guard Damion Baugh, he missed what could have been a winning buzzer-beater. Despite early struggles from the free-throw line, the Cowboys went 6 for 6 in their final foul shots to secure the victory.
Along with scoring 12 points, Walker added three rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Avery Anderson III matched Walker’s 12 points and three steals, and Smith led the Cowboys with seven rebounds.
Anderson gave the offense a quick start when he drained a 3-pointer only 16 seconds into the game, but the tempo devolved during the first half, becoming sluggish for both teams. The Cowboys faced shooting struggles, going going 7 for 26 from the field before halftime.
In the second half, an injury created an additional obstacle as super senior guard Bryce Williams limped off the court with Boone’s help. Boynton didn’t have an update on Williams’ status, but he didn’t return for the rest of the game.
In the midst of challenges, the Cowboys relied on their consistent defensive prowess. OSU forced 22 turnovers and limited Miles, who had been averaging 16.9 points per game, to eight points.
Next, the Cowboys face Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road. Walker had a standout second half with one contact lens, but it’s not exactly something he can continue as a superstitious habit for the next game. Walker said it wasn’t easy.
“Not really, but at the same time, it was just like, I gotta deal with it,” Walker said. “There was no other option but to play.”
