The competition continues beyond football season and never stops.
College football programs are constantly striving to outdo one another with upgraded, modernized facilities, and Oklahoma State is taking a major step to make sure Boone Pickens Stadium keeps up with its counterparts.
The OSU/A&M Board of Regents approved a stadium renovation plan with a price tag of about $40 million, Kelly Hines of the Tulsa World first reported Monday. The Board also authorized a $1 million project to install new synthetic turf at Boone Pickens Stadium and the outdoor practice field.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said athletic director Chad Weiberg and Kyle Waters, the senior associate athletic director for facilities, have been active in the planning process. Gundy doesn’t have all of the details yet, but he is aware of aesthetic upgrades to the field and the stadium’s exterior.
“There’s some structure issues that they’re updating in there, and then, we’re in an arms race for facilities, right?” Gundy said. “We have great facilities. They work really good. But it’s not enough because everybody else is building something new, so we have to build new things. That’s the direction we’re going at this time.”
Several of the changes are tailored for fans. Leg room will expand and more comfortable seats will be added “in large areas of the stadium,” according to information OSU Athletics shared with the News Press. The number of aisles will increase in the 200 and 300 levels, and the plan also includes enhancements such as paint on the 300 level and long-span aluminum decking on the 200 level.
A target date for the stadium refurbishment is not yet established, but it will not interfere with the upcoming football season, according to OSU Athletics. The field upgrades are set for this summer.
As Gundy strives to elevate national perceptions of OSU football, a $40 million project reflects the athletic department’s literal investment in contending with its recruiting rivals, most of which are schools in this region, Gundy said.
“You’d like to be ahead of them,” Gundy said. “And can somebody build something new somewhere else and be better than you? Sure. You can build a new facility here and in two years, somebody else will build one that’s better than yours anyway. So I think there’s a happy medium in staying involved in the race but also not getting so far out of your league that you’re just running the money out of your athletic department like crazy.”
