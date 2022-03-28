Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.