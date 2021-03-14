With the postponement of Friday night’s game to Saturday due to rain, the big question was whether the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State baseball team would get to play second-ranked Vanderbilt in the first game of a doubleheader.
With a foggy drizzly morning in Stillwater, the outlook wasn’t promising. However, OSU’s ground crew kept the tarp on the field, the rain stopped and the game started on time with Vanderbilt playing its first road game of the season at O’Brate Stadium. The Commodores are the defending national champions winning the 2019 College World Series after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
OSU ace Parker Scott and Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker started the game with identical 3-0 records. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first two innings. Rocker, a 6-foot-5, hard throwing right-hander kept the Cowboys’ bats quiet with fast balls registering as fast as 100 mph on the radar gun.
The Commodores scored one run in the third inning when Scott issued three walks and gave up his first hit of the game, a single to left field by Carter Young who extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
Vanderbilt added another run in the fourth inning on a lead-off single, a sacrifice bunt and a double by Tate Kolwyck that went off the top of Jake Thompson’s glove and the top of the left field wall.
With a pitch count of 93 for Scott, who had issued four walks and one hit batsman, Erick Walker an LSU transfer, came on to pitch at the start of the fifth inning. Walker gave up a lead-off double to Young who scored on a single by Parker Noland. After an error by the Cowboys, Noland scored an unearned run to take a 4-0 lead for the Commodores.
Sophomore Wyatt Cheney came on to pitch for OSU in the sixth inning and threw two shutout innings, despite issuing three walks. Roman Phansalker pitched the eighth and ninth innings and surrendered one unearned run on a hit, a wild pick-off throw and a sacrifice fly as the Cowboys fell behind 5-0.
Rocker (4-0) showed why he is the projected first pick in this year’s major league draft. He threw eight shutout innings, giving up two hits, issuing one walk and recording nine strikeouts. Nick Maldonado replaced Rocker in the bottom of the ninth inning and preserved the shutout for Vanderbilt (11-1) as he struck out two Cowboys. Scott (3-1) was charged with the loss for OSU.
Max Hewitt’s single in the second inning and Brock Mathis’s double in the sixth inning were the only hits the Cowboys could muster against Rocker.
Splitting the doubleheader would not be an easy task since the Commodores starting pitcher for game two was Jack Leiter, who entered the game with a 3-0 record and a 0.60 era. Leiter is projected to be a future first-round draft pick.
After a shaky start on the mound, Cowboy pitcher Justin Wrobleski settled down in the second inning to strike out the side and retire Vanderbilt getting three batters up and three down for the first time in either game. Wrobleski escaped the first inning with no runs after issuing three walks to load the bases.
Wrobleski faced only three batters in the third inningm snagging a hard line drive back to the mound and with help from Noah Sifrit, who made an outstanding catch of a line drive against the left field fence by OSU’s bullpen.
Momentum shifted in the fourth inning. After a leadoff single, Wrobleski issued two walks to load the bases. Tate Kolwyck then hit the first pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam. After the next two batters were walked, Kale Davis came in to pitch for the Cowboys. After a strikeout and a walk to load the bases, Davis caught a ground ball to the mound which he converted into a double play to end the inning with the score 4-0 in favor of the Commodores.
After giving up a bunt single in the fifth inning, Davis struck out the side to end the threat. Brock Mathis broke up Leiter’s no-hitter with a one out single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Justin Campbell singled to left to mount the Cowboy’s first offensive threat in the game. After Sifrit drew a walk, the bases were loaded with two outs bringing freshman Jaxson Crull to the plate. Leiter recorded his seventh strikeout of the game to end the Cowboy’s threat.
The Commodores added six runs in the sixth inning. After a leadoff single by Enrique Bradfield Jr. and his 12th stolen base of the year, Davis issued two walks to load the bases. A sacrifice fly and a single by Jack Bulger plated three runs for Vanderbilt. C.J. Varela came on in relief and gave up a three-run home run to Isaiah Thomas to run the score to 10-0 in favor of the Commodores.
Vanderbilt scored two more runs in the seventh inning on two hits, two walks and two errors.
The Cowboys finally broke the scoring drought in the bottom of the seventh when Mathis was hit by a pitch and Cade Cabiness hit a two-run home run to right field. Sifrit followed with a double to deep center field. Nolan McLean followed with an infield single but both were left stranded to leave the score at 12-2.
The Commodores scored six more runs in the top of the eighth on two walks and five hits, including a three-run home run by Troy LaNeve. Mitchell Stone came on relief and finished the eighth and ninth innings giving up one run on two hits and recording five strikeouts.
OSU scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on singles by Crull, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Mathis to bring the final score to 18-4 in favor of Vanderbilt.
“Both of their starters are very good. They are two of the premier pitchers in college baseball,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “We saw that first-hand today. They are difficult to hit. Both of those kids did a nice job. Both of them are as good as advertised, if not better. Those two games are over. They are essentially already behind us. We have to recover quickly – wake up (Sunday) and get ready for competition at 1 o’clock. That is all you can do. There is no need to dwell on it.
“Obviously, we have the experience and the learning opportunity from today. We can’t carry the loss with us. Whether you lose 3-1 or 3-2 or you get thumped, it’s a loss. There is no need to dwell on it or over emphasize it, that would be foolish at this point. I give Vanderbilt credit – they are good. I recognize that we can improve. All we can focus on is our own improvement. Once you play baseball the right way, pitch to pitch and execute at a high level, then the opponent and the setting start to become less of an issue and the way you play becomes more controllable. A series like this is very good to sharpen your skills.”
Vanderbilt (12-1) and OSU (10-2-1) finish the three-game series at 1 p.m Sunday.
