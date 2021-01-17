Handling a tenacious, full-court defense and converting buckets on the other end were two big keys for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team Saturday night.
Facing Yukon is no new task for the Lady Pioneers, but SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick knows it can be a difficult task. Yukon pressures constantly and that’s given the Lady Pioneers fits year after year.
That pressure led to a 21-point win by Yukon last year before Stillwater won by four late in the 2019-20 season. On Saturday, the Lady Pioneers were able to handle Yukon’s pressure and earn their second-straight win.
Stillwater won 70-48, improving to 5-3 on the season and capping the week with 2-1 after a lopsided loss Tuesday at Edmond Santa Fe.
“The big thing with them is we know they come with pressure, and we talked about some things before the game, we had our game plan and it worked,” SHS girls’ coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “Pretty much, it was dribble by them if they’re pressuring too hard and get it to Claudia (Vanzant). We knew they didn’t have much size, and luckily the only size they had we got in foul trouble early.”
Stillwater took control of the game in the second half of the first quarter. An 8-8 game turned into a 16-8 SHS lead that it never relinquished despite Yukon cutting the lead to one possession before halftime.
SHS opened the second half with a 9-0 run, thanks to seven points from Vanzant. The Lady Pioneers’ lead exploded in the fourth quarter from 10 to more than 20 points.
The Lady Pioneers committed only 12 turnovers in the game, but shot 27 free throws against a Yukon squad that often fouls its opponent. However, they made only 18 of them.
“We didn’t shoot well from the free throw line early, but we did a much better job in the second half converting,” Kilpatrick said. “We were 6 of 8 in the second half.”
SHS senior Claudia Vanzant made eight of those en route to her game-high 24 points. She was a force in the paint that Yukon couldn’t stop.
Junior guards Chrissen Harland and Jayden Mason added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Seniors Sydney Gough and Isabel Lynch also scored seven and five points, respectively.
“The way Jayden is facilitating is awesome,” Kilpatrick said. “(Friday) night, she ended with six assists. She had some great passes tonight. I was really happy with how my guards played. We played team basketball. … If we can get three people in double figures every night, we’re going to have lots of good nights.”
The Lady Pioneers will be back at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday to host Class 6A No. 8 Mustang (9-2) for their third-straight home game before playing in the Shawnee Tournament at the end of the week.
“Mustang is a very tough team,” Kilpatrick said. “Another big week of basketball. We’re excited to come out of this week 5-3. We’ll see if we can keep momentum carrying us forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.