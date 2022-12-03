EDMOND — Each and every player on the Cushing football team has “All Guts” stitched into the back of their pants.
It’s a message. A mantra. A brand of football that carried the Tigers through the fall and into the Class 4A title game for the first time in eight years.
And it might have been the very thing that squandered Cushing's chances of capturing the program’s first Gold Ball since 1961.
“I feel like we gave all of our guts all year long,” Tigers senior Camden Crooks said in the aftermath of a 24-21 loss to Wagoner on Saturday evening at Chad Richison Stadium. “We gave everything we had. But in the end, we fell short.”
Staring down the barrel of a fourth-and-6 from Wagoner’s 38-yard line with roughly five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cushing coach Rusty Morgan had a choice to make and a couple of options to choose from.
After using a timeout to talk it over, he could’ve punted and pinned the Bulldogs (11-3) deep in their own territory, or he could’ve trotted the offense back out onto the field to try and pick up the 6 yards the Tigers (13-1) needed.
Morgan chose the latter.
“Got a lot of faith in our offense and the leader of our offense in Blaze (Berlowitz) and Cam and those guys,” Morgan said. “That was what my thought process was.”
Berlowitz lined up in shotgun formation and, upon receiving the snap, looked left. It was there that he saw both of his possible targets blanketed by defenders, and before he could scan the field to his right, where a receiver stood uncovered, there was a defensive lineman diving at his ankles.
So, the senior quarterback decided he’d do it himself – or at least try to.
He evaded a defender at the 39, juking his way back toward the middle of the field, where two more Bulldogs awaited him. He put his shoulder down into one, and the other wrapped him up and took him to the turf.
Berlowitz needed to reach the Wagoner 32. He was dragged down at the 34.
“I just got the call, saw a hole up the middle, so I took it,” said Berlowitz, who was 17 of 25 for 162 yards passing with two touchdowns. “I wasn’t able to get the first down.”
“We had a lot of confidence. I mean, we always think we’re gonna get the first down,” Crooks added. “Coach believes in us. We believe in our coach. I mean, it goes both ways.”
Crooks didn’t have time to sit and sulk over what had just happened, though. He doubles as both a starting wideout and starting safety for the Tigers, and he had to immediately focus on the new task at hand: stopping the Bulldogs.
Cushing’s defense entered the contest having dominated offenses throughout the second half of the season, limiting opponents to an average of 7.11 points per game in their nine matchups prior to Saturday.
As much as Morgan believed in the offense, he also believed in the defense. It played a part in his decision to go for it on fourth down.
“A lot of faith in them, too,” Morgan said of the defense. “All year, they’ve been doing great things. They’re physical. They’re a hard-working bunch. They’re gonna grit their teeth and get the job done whenever they need to.”
Then, in heartbreaking fashion, Wagoner methodically marched its way down the field and deep into Cushing territory.
A 16-play, 47-yard drive that wasted the final five minutes of the game ended with a 36-yard field goal as time expired from Bulldogs kicker Ethan Muehlenweg, who delivered Wagoner its sixth Class 4A title since 2011.
It was a swing of the leg that brought an unwelcome end to an otherwise perfect season. And it all started – and in some ways, ended – on that fourth down with five minutes to go.
“It’s hard to look back on the season right now,” Morgan said. “I’m thinking about this group of kids – how hard I’ve seen them work, the process I’ve seen them go through. I’m just miserable for them right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.