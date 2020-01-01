Oklahoma State junior receiver Tylan Wallace made known his future plans on social media at the start of the New Year.
On a post on Twitter, the former Biletnikoff Award finalist announced he would return to OSU for his final year of eligibility.
“We are building something special in Stillwater, and I’m not ready to leave because this is where I belong,” the post by Wallace started. “God has a plan for my life, and I believe he places every roadblock for me to overcome.”
Wallace suffered an ACL injury during a practice late in the season that forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season, as well as the Texas Bowl. At the time of his injury, he had 903 yards receiving – which had him ranked in the top 5 in the country at the time – with eight touchdowns. Despite playing in eight games, he still finished with the most receiving yards among Cowboy receivers.
In his absence, redshirt junior Dillon Stoner and redshirt sophomore Braydon Johnson saw an uptick in the passing production.
Stoner finished behind Wallace with 599 yards and five touchdowns, while Johnson hauled in 23 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns – breaking out in the bowl game with a career-high 124 yards and two scores.
“I want to give back to my family, my teammates and the entire OSU community because I am beyond thankful,” Wallace’s post continued. “I’m after a Big 12 championship in 2020, and believe we have the team to do it.
“With that being said, I will be returning to Oklahoma State for my senior season. Let’s ride.”
Wallace’s declaration comes a day after rumors began swirling online that OSU receivers coach and associate head coach Kasey Dunn – who was reportedly going to be the offensive coordinator for Marcus Arroyo at UNLV – was staying in Stillwater, though nothing about the change of heart has been confirmed by media outlets.
The decision by Wallace to return will not only bolster OSU in the fall, but it could increase his draft stock.
Not only will NFL scouts get an opportunity to see how Wallace responds from the massive leg injury, but the 2020 NFL Draft class was expected to chock-full of elite wide receiver talent. With Wallace’s return, he doesn’t risk getting caught in the logjam with those healthy receivers this spring and could potentially become one of the top receiver prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Oklahoma State is still waiting to hear word on other potential early NFL defectors such as redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, who said after the bowl game that he would make an official announcement prior to the Jan. 20 deadline for college players with remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.
