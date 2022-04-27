Jaylen Warren observed his new teammates with admiration as they practiced on the opposite end of the field from where he stood.
They had established themselves as first-string players. Warren, a running back searching for his role after transferring from Utah State, fell into the second- and third-string group. He could only imagine what it was like to get promoted to Oklahoma State’s starting lineup.
“I used to watch the first string like, ‘Dang, those are all Oklahoma State football players,’” Warren said. “Those are the starters.’
“And then it’s crazy to see me be one of those people.”
Warren said his lone season at OSU exceeded his expectations. He secured a spot as a starter and bowled through defenses for 1,216 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. After ascending from near-anonymity in Oklahoma to national recognition, the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year is trying his luck at the NFL Draft process.
The draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas and wraps up with the final four rounds Saturday. Warren has had opportunities to network with scouts and show his capabilities, first as the Cowboys’ sole offensive player invited to the NFL Combine and then, three weeks later, as a participant in OSU’s Pro Day.
“At first, it was nerve-racking,” Warren said. “But as time goes on and you do it more and more, you start getting more comfortable with it. It’s just like I’m talking to anybody in the world.”
Warren said his Pro Day performance wasn’t as good as he would have liked it to be, but he emphasized “trusting the process.” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein projects Warren to land anywhere from sixth-round selection to priority free agent status. For the breakout running back, any chance to make a pro roster is a colossal leap from where he started.
In his early days, Warren viewed football more as a social activity than a career option. His buddies played, so he followed.
When Warren reached high school, he considered not joining the team, he said, but his uncle urged him to give it a chance.
Warren, who is close to his family, took the advice and ended up setting state records. As a standout senior at East High in Salt Lake City, he eclipsed 3,000 rushing yards.
Time has – like Warren – moved at high speed since then.
“The next thing you know, I’m going to the Combine,” Warren said. “I’m (like), ‘Whoa, where’s all this coming from?’ I was just playing to play and have fun, and it just brought me to this position.”
To Warren, it might seem like a sudden transformation, but he has taken a winding path, playing at Snow College in Utah and spending two years at Utah State before the transfer portal led him to OSU.
In Stillwater, Warren waited on the depth chart behind veterans Dezmon Jackson and LD Brown, a fellow Pro Day participant.
When Jackson and Brown dealt with injuries during the nonconference slate, the Cowboys called up Warren. Pinballing off tackles and chugging into the end zone, Warren had five games with 100-plus yards to invigorate the offense after its early struggles.
His distinctive rushing style could translate to an NFL roster. Zierlein described Warren as a “wrecking ball on wheels who plays with the type of pace and power that makes tape study a lot of fun.”
CBS Sports considers him a “huge asset in the pass game” – Warren compiled 225 receiving yards during the past season, mostly on screen passes from Spencer Sanders.
The critiques exist, too. NFL.com breaks down prospects’ strengths and weaknesses, and Warren’s weakness column states that his “one-speed running style lacks unpredictability.”
CBS Sports notes that he is quicker than his Combine 40-yard dash time of 4.55 seconds indicates, but says his “lack of pure speed” would be revealed in the NFL sometimes.
It’s rarely easy to stand out in any crowded pool of pro-hopeful running backs, and a slew of mock drafts forecast different outcomes for Warren.
Every year includes a few surprise picks, but regardless of where Warren’s career takes him, he is further along than he could have predicted.Instead of focusing solely on the future, he said his family reminds him to look back on the changes he has experienced in one year at OSU.
“A hundred percent, it was worth it,” Warren said. “I’m glad I made the move. I don’t regret anything in the journey that led me up to here, so I’m grateful for all of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.