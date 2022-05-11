Brian Warwick might not need to move to a different office, but he landed a new job.
In its Tuesday meeting, the Stillwater Board of Education authorized the hiring of Warwick as Stillwater’s athletics director, and Stillwater Public Schools announced the update in a Wednesday news release.
Warwick, the assistant athletics director since 2019, will succeed Tucker Barnard, who is retaining his football coaching duties and accepting a new title as director of football operations/coordinator of strength and sport performance.
The official transition from Barnard to Warwick as athletic director is set for July 1.
“Moving into the head athletic director role is kind of a natural progression in my administrative growth and career,” Warwick told the News Press. “I’m really excited. I was able to learn a lot from all the administrators along the way, from academics and athletics, and I think that will help me have a better understanding of the overall picture.”
Warwick, an Oklahoma State graduate with a master’s degree in administration, joined the Stillwater school system as a junior high teacher and coach in August 2003, according to the news release. From there, he held several leadership positions, gaining experience as the assistant middle school principal and then assistant junior high principal before shifting to assistant AD.
At Stillwater Junior High, Warwick held an athletic director role, but the district has since eliminated that position. Currently, Barnard is the administrator over athletic programs that span from seventh-12th grades, and Warwick will have the same responsibilities.
Barnard has served as Stillwater’s football coach and athletics director since 2011, but Warwick’s hire separates football coaching duties from athletic administration. In the news release, interim superintendent Gay Washington mentioned the significance of this differentiation.
“Over the last 10 years our sports programs have expanded the number of athletes participating across all grade levels where we have sports,” Washington said in the news release. “With that increase comes an increase in scope of responsibility, and it was time to eliminate coaching duties to allow that individual to really focus on those director responsibilities.”
As Warwick prepares for his larger role, he is anticipating a major change that could facilitate progress among Stillwater’s athletic programs. In the Tuesday meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to advance a proposal for a $195 million school bond issue in 2023. Michelle Charles of the News Press reported the bond issue is contingent upon voter approval in an election that has yet to be scheduled.
If it passes, then the bonds would be distributed over 10 years, per Charles. Warwick said he expects the bond issue to impact nearly everyone in the district.
“I think with the bond issue coming up, that’s going to be huge for our community and for our school system and athletics, because athletics will be a part of that,” Warwick said. “It will allow us to not only improve upon our facilities, but also get new facilities that we desperately need.”
While that could transform the future of SPS, making athletic-related hires is more immediately necessary. Warwick’s promotion to athletics director leaves a vacancy in the assistant role, and the district is also seeking a high school girls’ basketball coach since Kendra Kilpatrick stepped down.
Warwick said he is involved in the coaching search, but Barnard is in charge of it because he is AD until July. Warwick and Barnard are accustomed to collaborating, and they continue to do so to ease the leadership transition.
Although Warwick plans to keep his office – he said it’s in a prime location with a window – he is looking forward to the new opportunity. Warwick emphasized equipping his employees with resources and guidance that can empower them as the school system continues to grow.
“I think the best leaders, they delegate and motivate,” Warwick said. “...That’s really kind of the way I see it, is if you hire good people and give them a clear direction and goal, and then support them to do that, then that’s the best way to go about it.”
