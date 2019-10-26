The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team is once again finding itself in off-the-court trouble.
According to a story by the O’Colly, the OSU student newspaper, freshman Marcus Watson is being withheld from team activities after a protective order was filed against him. It was filed and granted on Monday.
OSU Athletics released a statement to the O’Colly, saying it is aware of the protective order and takes those matters seriously, and pending further investigation, Watson is being withheld from team activities.
Watson is the sixth Cowboy to be suspended or dismissed from the team during coach Mike Boynton’s three-year tenure. A year ago, freshman Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones, along with sophomore Michael Weathers were released from the team in January following a vehicular vandalism incident.
In 2017, freshman Zack Dawson and junior Davon Dillard were dismissed from the OSU team. They had previously been suspended for violating team rules.
Watson is a 6-foot-6 freshman from Buford, Georgia, and was a four-star recruit according to 247sports. He is expected to make an impact this winter for the Cowboys.
Watson is set to be in court Nov. 7.
