Following a loss to district foe Westmoore in the season opener, the Stillwater High softball team was presented with an opportunity to exact revenge.
The first two innings of the rematch were everything the Lady Pioneers wanted – and expected – them to be. It had the makings of a 2-1 contest that occurred exactly three weeks from Tuesday night.
Then the Jaguars struck first and never looked back, using three separate four-run innings to beat the Pioneers 15-5 at Couch Park.
“We definitely wanted to win it. I felt good about it,” Stillwater coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “It stinks to feel like you have a shot and then to do that. I really thought we had a shot to win.”
The Lady Pioneers (7-8, 2-4 District 6A-I) did throughout the first 12 outs of the game.
Sophomore ace Audrina “Boo” Herber allowed a single in the top of the first inning before retiring the side before the Jaguars (12-5, 6-1) could pose a scoring threat. She walked the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the second and got out of the jam with a pop-up behind third base.
Stillwater’s bats were lively early, too. Sophomore catcher Calle Cox opened the Lady Pioneers’ half of the first with a single on a line drive to center field. Senior Alexus Elnes-Merriott singled, and SHS eventually had runners on first and second before Herber’s fly ball toward right field was reeled in on a diving catch to keep the game knotted at 0-0.
The Jaguars went four consecutive singles to plate a pair of runs in the top of the third. The Lady Pioneers went three-up, three-down in the bottom – a sequence that effectively served as the beginning of the end for Stillwater.
“I try to keep the team up as much as I can. I just feel like when things don’t go well for us, we want to get down,” Stillwater senior third baseman Addyson Brown said. “I try to bring them up. Like, there’s nothing we can do about it, so let’s just stay up.”
Stillwater’s first run didn’t come until senior Madalynn Shotwell sent a solo home run over the wall in center field in the bottom of the fifth. It didn’t matter, though. Westmoore had already started to do damage, and the Jaguars weren’t done.
Westmoore posted four runs in the top of the fourth. The Jags did the same again in the fifth and seventh, respectively, putting Stillwater on the ropes of a run-rule defeat until Lady Pioneers sophomore Madeline Thomas knocked an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Stillwater’s scoring concluded with a three-run home run courtesy of Brown in the bottom of the seventh.
“We started hitting it OK. I think we got a little unlucky early,” Linsenmeyer said. “They hit the ball. That was the name of the game, right? They hit the ball; we made some mistakes.”
Those mistakes, Linsenmeyer added, were self-inflicted. Her assessment led her to think the Lady Pioneers were trying to do a tad too much. Linsemeyer saw that result in not getting a grip on ground balls that made their way through the infield, among other things.
“We’ve always told our guys to be aggressive and we’ll pull them back,” she said. “I’m not gonna get mad at them for trying hard. We’re just gonna have to go and work, go and fight.”
In the aftermath of the loss, Linsenmeyer talked to her squad for longer than usual. Losses like these don’t happen to a program like this too often. Stillwater is usually on the other side of things.
Ahead of the Lady Pioneers’ Pink Out game, a meeting with Ponca City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the message – the reason behind such a lengthy conversation – was simple.
“Just try to figure out how to move on and move on in a positive way,” Linsenmeyer told the team. “I’ve been around long enough to know this happens. Do I want it to happen? No. Do I think it should’ve happened to this team? No. But it does happen, and it’s all in how we handle it.”
