For a college football coach, Mike Gundy has recently spent quite a bit of time speaking in baseball terms.
During his Monday news conference, Gundy used the phrase “home run” four times while talking about the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12.
It’s his go-to analogy to show his optimism for the conference’s future after a summer of uncertainty surrounding Oklahoma State and the other schools remaining in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC.
From Gundy’s perspective, the four new schools will enhance the conference in multiple ways.
“When I said we hit a home run, we hit a home run in a lot of areas,” Gundy said. “The concern – which I said this in July – was not having a destination and landing point in recruiting to be able to tell young men, ‘This is who we are.’ … But I also mentioned that no matter what, Oklahoma State’s gonna land somewhere and be just fine.”
There was early speculation about the Cowboys potentially hopping to a different Power Five conference, but when an official plan unfolded, they didn’t have to go anywhere. On Friday, the eight remaining Big 12 schools voted to admit BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF as members, keeping the conference intact.
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said BYU is expected to join in 2023, and the other three schools will enter the Big 12 no later than July 1, 2024.
For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Big 12 will live up to its name as a 12-member conference, and it could briefly include 14 members if Texas and OU don’t leave before the new teams arrive.
Gundy discussed how this Big 12 expansion could impact recruiting efforts and the local economy, but the Cowboys haven’t made any definite plans for how they will approach recruiting when the changes take effect.
“It’s been talked about,” Gundy said. “But not anything worth talking about yet because we’re a year, or a couple years, away from that league really coming together. I will say this, that we have brought four schools in from very heavily populated parts of the country with great viewership in different locations that we’ve never been in.”
With the addition of UCF, BYU and Cincinnati, the Big 12 is branching out to three new states, potentially broadening OSU’s recruiting base. The Cowboys have already built Utah connections – their roster includes linebacker Mason Cobb out of Provo High School, defensive end Nathan Latu out of Snow College and running back Jaylen Warren from Utah State.
Florida and Ohio could bring more opportunities. When those two states suddenly have a reason to focus on Big 12 football, scouting for talent in either place could be an intriguing option for Gundy, but this isn’t diminishing his longtime focus on recruiting close to home.
“We would probably get a feel for how young men in central Florida or in Ohio would feel about coming to school here and get a barometer to feel for it,” Gundy said. “Because I don’t want to fly all the way across the country if I can get the same product within a four-hour drive. There’s a lot of players within a four-hour drive of us now, so we would have to feel the water and get a good idea of what the interest level is before we make that decision.”
Along with prioritizing in-state recruiting, the Cowboys have always maintained strong Texas ties. The addition of Houston will keep the number of Big 12 Texas schools at four, but Gundy acknowledged that the SEC will gain power in the Lone Star State when the Longhorns join Texas A&M in the conference, potentially making it a bit more complicated for OSU to attract southern Texas recruits.
“You just have to decide where your strengths are, and we’ll still go into Houston,” Gundy said. “We’ll always recruit Houston. It’s just a matter of how much we do based on what the mental approach is with all the young men we’re recruiting down there.”
No matter the conference, Gundy said the Power Five label matters to young college prospects, so simply keeping the Big 12 intact can be an advantage for OSU.
Preserving the Big 12 is important not only to recruits, but also to the economies of the member schools’ towns, Gundy pointed out. Communities such as Stillwater, Manhattan, Kansas, and Lawrence, Kansas, revolve around their universities, and local businesses can flourish when towns are hosting Power Five athletic events.
“It’s a big deal for us to stay sound in a big conference and play football games,” Gundy said.
Although the four new members haven’t yet established themselves in the Big 12, their brands are already recognizable, Gundy noted. It’s unclear exactly how these schools will fit into the Big 12 football standings, but they showed their competitive edge during the past weekend. All four teams won their games, and most notably, BYU upset Utah, ending the Utes’ nine-game winning streak in their rivalry.
From the University of Houston’s metropolitan reach to BYU’s nationwide fanbase because of its church affiliation, the new members can draw TV audiences to Big 12 football broadcasts, bolstering an essential component of conference revenue. Gundy acknowledged that conferences might reshuffle in 2025 because of media rights deals, but for now, he likes where the Big 12 is sitting.
“For the most part, it couldn’t have happened any better for Oklahoma State and the remaining eight schools, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “And I don’t want to speak for those other schools, but I know for Oklahoma State, the future’s a home run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.