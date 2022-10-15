FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Spencer Sanders made a bold prediction after his Oklahoma State squad come up short, 43-40, in the second overtime period against No. 13-ranked TCU.
“We’ll meet up in Arlington,” the Cowboy quarterback said, making reference to the Big 12 Conference championship game played at AT&T Stadium in December.
The definitive statement came after a day of mystique surrounding the Oklahoma State team.
Four hours prior to game time, reports surfaced that Sanders had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was expected to play. While Cowboy coach Mike Gundy didn’t address the reports, Sanders confirmed that he did not practice for the eighth-ranked Cowboys all week leading up to the game in Fort Worth, Texas.
The week away from the gridiron didn’t seem to be a hinderance early for Sanders.
He and the Oklahoma State offense came out quickly against the Horned Frogs, jumping out to a two-touchdown lead by scoring on its first two possessions.
And it was Sanders pacing the Pokes on those drives.
The Cowboy signal caller was 7-of-9 passing for 107 yards on the two possessions in which he capped them both with touchdown runs – one from 29 yards and the other from eight.
However, the hot start wouldn’t last for Oklahoma State.
Sanders would complete just nine passes the rest of the game on 25 pass attempts (36 percent) – including going 2 of 12 with an interception in the fourth quarter and overtime – with 138 yards passing. His ground game was also slowed, picking up just another 31 yards outside of his two rushing touchdowns.
“All things considered, (Sanders played) fantastic,” said OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who was without starting center Preston Wilson and receiver Jaden Bray after injures sustained against Texas Tech.
While Sanders also claimed “it’s on me” his head coach didn’t see it as such.
The Cowboy coach looked more at the ground game – on both sides – as to the sudden switch in fortunes from the early start.
“This game came down to their ability to rush the football, and we couldn’t run the football very well,” Gundy said. “So we became a little bit one dimensional. I really think that’s what the difference was.”
Oklahoma State’s starting running back Dominic Richardson had 22 carries for 72 yards – a 3.3 average per carry – and Jaden Nixon finished with just three touches for 15 yards.
Though the Cowboy defense had kept dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan in check for much of the game, the TCU signal caller still managed 57 yards – but 44 yards came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I think we did a good job against him today, for sure,” Cowboy linebacker Mason Cobb said.
But Duggan didn’t need to spend too much time running it himself considering his top two tailbacks combined for 31 rushes and 166 yards – Kendre Miller leading the way with 22 carries for 104 yards, followed by Emari Demercado with nine attempts for 62 yards.
The 5.2 average on the ground against the Oklahoma State defense – which followed last week’s 100-plus plays against Texas Tech with another 83 plays against TCU – is the largest average against the Cowboys since Texas Tech (6.7) in 2020.
The Cowboys return to Stillwater with just their second Big 12 regular season loss in the past two years – both on the road by a combined six points.
But they have last season’s outcome to push through this loss and over the remainder of the regular-season slate. The Cowboys qualified for the Big 12 title game despite having one loss on the road to Iowa State.
“When you lose to a team, it’s all about revenge,” Cobb said. “Everyone hopes that they can get another chance to do that. That’s just something in life – if you mess up, you always want a second chance.”
