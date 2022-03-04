OKLAHOMA CITY – Standing under the lights at Jim Norick Arena, Jeff Weedn needed a couple of seconds to catch his breath and take in the moment before gathering his words about an emphatic state semifinal victory.
Weedn, the Glencoe High boys’ basketball coach, continued to wear a huge grin after the players left the court. Beads of sweat gathered on his forehead, and the uptempo enthusiasm in his voice reflected the adrenaline rush of coaching the Panthers through 40 minutes that showed why they belong in the state championship.
“Holy smokes, guys,” Weedn said.
His off-the-cuff opening statement captured the thrill of Glencoe’s 72-53 victory against Buffalo Valley on Friday afternoon. The No. 4 Panthers secured their spot in the Class B state title game, where they will face Roff at 2 p.m. Saturday in Jim Norick Arena.
This is the first time Glencoe (29-2) has reached the championship since 2015, when it defeated Thomas-Fay-Custer for the Class A trophy. That squad featured former Oklahoma State walk-on J.K. Hadlock and former OU and Oral Roberts guard Ty Lazenby, members of Weedn’s coaching staff.
“The tradition here at Glencoe is amazing,” Weedn said. “It really is, and our guys are so proud to continue that on. Being in the finals is something that every team dreams of, and we made it, we made it. We’re so excited about tomorrow, and we’re gonna come out and we’re gonna play aggressive, and we’re gonna go for a win."
Glencoe used that strategy to bounce No. 14 Buffalo Valley from the tournament. On the biggest stage of high school basketball in Oklahoma, the small-town Panthers didn’t shy away from the spotlight. After the teams exchanged momentum in the first few minutes, Glencoe pulled ahead 8-5 when senior guard Brad Reeves splashed a deep 3-pointer from the left wing, and everything clicked from there.
The Panthers never relinquished that lead, making 55 percent of their field-goal attempts as a sizable group of fans dressed in blue and gold cheered them on.
“Some kids come in here with the atmosphere so large, they can’t shoot the ball,” Weedn said. “Our guys can shoot it anywhere. Put us in any gym, we’ll shoot it lights out. I’m so proud of our guys.”
Reeves powered Glencoe’s dynamic offense with a team-high 17 points, going 5 for 8 from 3-point range. He and senior guard Jordon Beaver, who had 15 points, provided the Panthers with an early advantage, and junior guard Jaken Weedn carried it through the end of the game. Weedn racked up 15 points, all in the second half.
Although offensive efficiency is a key part of the Panthers’ identity, Glencoe coach Weedn pointed out another reason for their ability to control the game. Any team could shoot well, he said – Buffalo Valley (22-8) was 50 percent from the field with 19 points from Brendon Champlin. But the Panthers distinguish themselves with their focus on distributing the basketball, Weedn said.
That resulted in 17 assists. Tre’ Speer, the Panthers’ junior point guard, compiled a game-high nine assists to go with nine rebounds and seven points. At the end of the first half, he catalyzed a play that energized the vocal Glencoe student section. As time ran down in the second quarter, Speer patiently dribbled near the Buffalo Valley bench before driving inside and dishing the ball to senior forward Bryce Coe, who drained a buzzer-beater 3 from the top of the key.
“That’s what I’m most proud of with our guys,” Weedn said. “We don’t have selfish guys on our team. They share the basketball. That creates those open shots that you guys see go in. I love our guys for that.”
The Panthers can handle the bustling environment of Jim Norick Arena. They have plenty of guys who could step up as the primary shooter in any game. Now, one juggernaut stands in the way of a Class B trophy: No. 1 Roff.
The Tigers squeezed out a 34-31 victory against Fort Cobb-Broxton on Friday to reach the title game.
“Roff’s got a lot bigger kids than we do,” Weedn said. “And they can really control the game with their toughness and with their physicality, and so for us, we’re gonna have to make shots. We look forward to that challenge.”
GLENCOE 72, BUFFALO VALLEY 53
BUF 9 15 15 14 – 53
GHS 18 20 17 17 – 72
Individual Scoring
BUF – Champlin 19, Hunter 11, Morris 9, Collins 6, McPherson 5, Gramlich 3.
GHS – Reeves 17, Beaver 15, Jaken Weedn 15, Jaxton Weedn 8, Coe 8, Speer 7, Patten 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.