OKLAHOMA CITY – Kenny Gajewski's pitching change almost happened. The weather didn't allow it.
Oklahoma State's matchup with Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 Softball Championship made it to the fourth inning before inclement weather postponed it. Play will resume 10 a.m. Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Gajewski had just pulled starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell and planned to bring in freshman right-hander Kyra Aycock. Big 12 officials delayed the game before Aycock could ever warm up.
When play resumes, the Jayhawks will have runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the fourth. The Cowgirls trailed 3-1 before the postponement.
