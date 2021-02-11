Whatever weather forecasters are saying about the potential of a winter storm over the weekend, it has caught the attention of athletic directors at both the high school and college level across the state.
Changes for competition at all levels were announced Thursday, with the most significant coming with postseason scheduling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
By mid-day Thursday, the OSSAA announced that nearly all of the 64 district tournaments in Class A and B had altered start dates and times, with many moving up to start the tournaments on Thursday.
While Stillwater High is not yet into postseason play, they have also made changes to their schedules. Thursday’s Lady Pioneers game in Tulsa was canceled, while the boys’ contest at Norman was moved up a few hours.
And that’s exactly what the two teams will do that again today with their home games against Edmond North being reshuffled by nearly three hours. The girls’ game will tip at 3:30 p.m., while the boys will square off at 5 p.m.
There is one SHS athletic team that has had postseason plans altered.
According to Stillwater High wrestling coach Ethan Kyle on Wednesday, they were working on contingency plans to get his No. 1-ranked squad to Broken Arrow for the regional – to even lobbying the administration to allow the team so stay overnight in the Tulsa area.
“We’ll get there. If we have to saddle up horses, we’ll do what needs to be done,” Kyle said at the time. “We got it ready, the grain bags are out.”
However, that won’t be necessary now.
The OSSAA pushed back the regionals to begin Thursday, in all classifications, since there was originally a week built in to allow for any possible COVID-19 contact tracing periods to elapse between the regional tournament and the state championships.
The weather is also a concern for Oklahoma State wrestling.
The Cowboys are scheduled to host Missouri, Wyoming and West Virginia in a tournament inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. But with the uncertainty with travel for those wrestlings program – which typically bus to competitions when possible – Cowboy coach John Smith said he will delay releasing the brackets for the 10 weight classes.
“We just need to make sure everybody gets here,” Smith said Wednesday. “So I’d hate to release any kind of brackets until as late as possible, and that might be Saturday afternoon, once we see everybody got into Stillwater.”
There is one Cowboy program that has already made changes to its weekend schedule due to the forecast.
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis team announced Thursday that its schedule match against Ole Miss has been postponed. The Friday match was moved to March 21, with Ole Miss still expected to travel to Stillwater.
The Cowboys are still scheduled to host Arkansas on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.