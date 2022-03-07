Chad Weiberg is focused on the next steps for Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball program.
Weiberg, OSU’s athletic director, customarily meets with coaches when their seasons are almost done. Recent talks with Jim Littell led to a mutual decision: Littell will not coach the Cowgirl basketball team beyond the end of this season.
OSU disclosed the news in a press release Monday afternoon, three days before the Cowgirls start their postseason with a matchup against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. Littell and the athletic department have “mutually agreed that his tenure at OSU will end,” according to the press release. Weiberg said Littell will coach in the league tournament, but at the same time, the athletic department is taking quick action to find Littell’s successor.
As of 2019, Littell's gross pay was $599,999, according to Oklahoma Watch.
“We will start the search immediately,” Weiberg said. “And my priority is to bring the best possible person, the best possible coach that we can get here into Stillwater to take over the reins of the Cowgirl program.”
Only one season ago, Littell, 66, who has coached the Cowgirls for more than a decade, led them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and received Big 12 Coach of the Year recognition.
This year, Littell and his team have experienced trying times.
After losing two stars – Natasha Mack began her professional career, and Ja’Mee Asberry transferred to Baylor – OSU went 8-19 overall and 3-15 in conference play.
Weiberg said initially, he wasn’t sure what the outcome of his meetings with Littell would be, but their conversations provided clarity. Now, as the Cowgirls prepare to head to the Big 12 Tournament, their time with Littell as their leader is nearing its end.
“The timing from that regard may not be the best, but I also believe that once a decision like that has been made, then it’s best not to sit on it,” Weiberg said. “Might as well deal with it and move forward with it.”
First, someone had to notify the Cowgirls.
In a meeting Monday afternoon, the team learned about Littell’s departure, Weiberg said.
“It’s all new information for them and for everyone,” Weiberg said. “So I think everyone is still just processing that information, and I think there is obviously surprise to it.”
Next, OSU has to identify someone to follow Littell, a coach with deep ties to the program and an emotional connection to the fan base.
Littell became the Cowgirls’ associate head coach in 2005. When then-head coach Kurt Budke, Littell’s longtime friend, died in an airplane crash along with three other members of the OSU community in 2011, Littell guided the program through tragedy while dealing with his grief.
Weiberg thanked Littell not only for his accomplishments as OSU’s coach, but also for his leadership after the plane crash.
Since stepping in for Budke, Littell has compiled a 203-139 record, ranking above every Cowgirl coach except Dick Halterman, who had 333 wins through 19 seasons. In December, the Cowgirls defeated UT Arlington to give Littell his 200th Cowgirl victory.
As Weiberg and the athletic department conduct the job search, they have the opportunity to add a woman to OSU’s group of head coaches. Counting the departing Littell, all of OSU’s 13 head coaches are men.
“I’m not in the business of trying to limit our pool,” Weiberg said. “I want to go out and find the best possible person to be around our players and our student-athletes. It’s such an important position in that regard, so I just want to go find the best person that we can bring in here to Stillwater.”
After the Cowgirls’ losing season, Weiberg said he isn’t setting a timeline for a turnaround. It takes time for a new coach to elevate a program, and Weiberg emphasizes the “how” more than the “when.”
“I think the main thing is that we want to build the program the right way,” Weiberg said. “We want the program to be sustainably good and be competitive year in and year out and have those expectations to compete for championships, again, like so many of our other programs do both on the men’s and women’s side.”
