This isn’t the spot the Oklahoma State football team figured it’d be in just a few weeks ago.
Even after the Cowboys’ first loss of the season, a 43-40 defeat in overtime against TCU on the road in Week 6, everything they had hoped this season to be stood in front of them. A comeback win over Texas showed that was true – or so it seemed.
Then the injury report grew longer and longer, and the tattered Pokes were blown out in back-to-back weeks by Kansas State and Kansas, even playing the Jayhawks without fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Still, ahead of a matchup with Iowa State this Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy hasn’t wavered.
“Everybody needs to relax. It’s fine. Everything’s gonna be fine,” Gundy said on Monday afternoon. “We’re bringing along the guys that we get that are available to us each week. and we will discipline ’em, and we’ll train ’em, and we’ll coach ’em better. And they’ll go play hard.”
One of the glaring weaknesses for the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) during the season has been the offense’s inability to run the ball in conference play, and it’s in large part due to inconsistencies with the offensive line.
Nine different offensive linemen have appeared in at least four of OSU’s nine games thus far, though the Pokes would love that number to be lowered. The spot that’s rotated the most is center, which is supposed to be anchored down by redshirt junior Preston Wilson.
With Wilson carrying a lingering injury that’s forced him to miss the past two games, fellow redshirt junior Joe Michalski has filled in, though he’s missed a game this year as well.
After being absent for both the loss to TCU and last-minute win over Texas, Wilson returned ahead of the Cowboys’ matchup with K-State in Week 8, and he’s planning on holding down the middle of the line against Iowa State, too.
“I’m feeling great,” Wilson said Tuesday evening. “I’m getting better and better each and every day. … It’s a long process. It’s frustrating. It’s not what you expect when you’re having a great season – to take a little fall and step back – but at the end of the day, God’s good and we’re gonna continue to build off of it.”
The offensive line isn’t the only unit experiencing the issues, either. The defensive line is, too, along with the defensive backs and wide receivers. Against Kansas, the defensive line got thinner with both Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford leaving with injuries.
Seven players were ruled out before the game against the Jayhawks had even started, including two wideouts (Braydon Johnson, Jaden Bray), starting right guard Hunter Woodard and starting safety Thomas Harper.
“We got some new guys playing. We’ve got guys that are trying to work into roles that haven’t had much experience,” Gundy said. “We just have some new guys, and just trying to get them reps and get them going, but there’s nothing spiraling out of control.”
Of course, all eyes are on whether true freshman quarterback Garret Rangel will have to fill in again should Sanders miss his second-straight game.
Gundy wouldn’t comment on Sanders’ status on Monday, but he isn’t opposed to seeing more of Rangel, who was 27 of 47 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the loss to Kansas.
“I liked what he did. I liked how he threw the ball, and what I like is (that) he competed,” Gundy said. “Gonna make mistakes. I mean, that’s just the way it is when you’re a freshman in most cases. Maybe some guys don’t – those guys are usually first-round picks.”
Gundy was asked on Monday if he sees the final three games of the regular season (Iowa State, at Oklahoma, West Virginia) as an opportunity to heal up and get back on track with opponents who aren’t of the same pedigree as some the Cowboys have already faced.
After all, the Cyclones, Sooners and Mountaineers are a combined 4-14 in Big 12 play and 12-15 overall.
But that’s not the way Gundy sees it. He’s lived through the parity of the league for the last 18 years at the helm of the program, so he knows there aren’t any weeks the Cowboys can afford to take off.
“We beat Texas, Texas just beat Kansas State, and Kansas State beat the brakes off of us – and it was within seven days,” Gundy said. “I don’t think it has to do with anything other than the availability of players on Saturday and the focus of that team in preparation during the week.”
The Cowboys know their matchup with the Cyclones is going to be a tall task on Saturday afternoon. And Iowa State knows the issues OSU currently has. It’s not a secret, Gundy said.
Sitting sixth in the Big 12, the Pokes are still within reach of their aspirations. With TCU as the clear favorite to make the league’s title game in early December, that leaves a handful of teams competing for that second and final spot.
But none of that matters if they can’t take care of business against Iowa State – regardless of who’s out there.
“We’re just fine,” Gundy said. “We’ve had an unusual number of chronic injuries, and it is what it is. The players that are injured don’t like it. The coaches don’t like it. Fans don’t like it. Nobody likes it. But it’s the hand we’ve been dealt.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
