KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Perched on a stage at the front of a room in the bowels of the T-Mobile Center, Oklahoma State men’s basketball senior guard John-Michael Wright couldn’t begin to guess what the coming days had in store.
Sitting there in the aftermath of a 61-47 loss to No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night, the Cowboys no longer controlled their own fate. That’s something now left up to the NCAA Selection Committee.
“It's tough because it's probably a three-day wait, and there's a lot of basketball left to play around the country,” Wright said. “I believe we have done enough. My team, my coaching staff, we believe we've done enough. We are just going to sit, wait and be patient for our name to be called on Sunday.”
Enough, Wright and the Cowboys plead, is a resume that features a record of 18-15, including a mark of 8-10 in the Big 12 (9-11 counting a win over Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the first round of the league’s tournament before losing to the Longhorns for a third time this season).
OSU was able to complete sweeps over three conference foes in the regular season. The Pokes won both of their matchups with Iowa State, a team that was ranked at the time of each meeting, before doing the same against Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
They did all of that in a historically brutal Big 12. In fact, it was one of the toughest conference’s college basketball has ever offered, to the point where it cannibalized itself. Seven of the top-ten toughest schedules in KenPom, a prominent basketball database, belong to the Big 12. The Cowboys’ slate comes in at sixth.
“This league presents challenges that – and I’ve been in several others – that no other league does,” Cowboys sixth-year coach Mike Boynton said. “It’s not just a good league, and not just a league that is better than the others, but it’s far and away better than the other leagues.”
Still, walking off the floor on Thursday night, what they’ve done might not get them into the NCAA Tournament. After all, the Cowboys have an eye sore of a Quad 3 loss to Southern Illinois from early November on that same resume. But they’ll carry six Quad 1 wins into Selection Sunday, making them one of only 23 teams in the country to do so.
As of Friday morning, ESPN’s Bracketology had OSU as the first team left out of March Madness.
A win over Texas would’ve effectively punched the Pokes’ ticket to the big dance. A loss – the loss – means they’re gonna need help. And Boynton, who would’ve done so regardless, will now be submerged in another 72 hours of ball.
“If I didn’t love basketball so much, I may escape it myself for a couple days, but I won’t,” he said. “I’ll watch every single game I possibly can just because I like to watch basketball, and I like hoops, and we have a vested interest in what happens in some of these other conference tournaments.”
Namely, those conference tournaments include the Big Ten, Mountain West and ACC. Those three, in particular, have teams that are figured to be either just ahead of or right behind the Cowboys on the bubble.
Entering Friday’s slate of games, OSU (42 in the NET Ranking) was behind Rutgers (38), Pittsburgh (67), Utah State (18) and Arizona State (60), in that order. The Cowboys were ahead of Clemson (51), Nevada (39) and Wisconsin (81).
Rutgers has a matchup with No. 5 Purdue. Pitt will remain idle after losing to Duke. Utah State gets Boise State, a team projected to receive one of the last four byes. Arizona State draws in-state rival No. 8 Arizona. Clemson has to square off against No. 13 Virginia.
If the Cowboys want to hear their name called on Sunday, the latter three games have to fall in their favor. That’s non-negotiable.
Boynton doesn’t think it should come to that, though. He figured the Cowboys’ latest win over OU, a triumph that completed their first-three game sweep over the Sooners since the 1964-65 season, was the cherry on top.
“I thought we did enough coming into the (Big 12) tournament, to be completely honest,” Boynton said. “I think we certainly deserve inclusion into the event.
“There’s more basketball left for this team one way or the other. I hope it’s in the best event in all of sports, and we look forward to getting together and finding out where we go next on Sunday.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High sports and more.
