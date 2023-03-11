KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Perched on a stage at the front of a room in the bowels of the T-Mobile Center, Oklahoma State men’s basketball senior guard John-Michael Wright couldn’t begin to guess what the coming days had in store.
Sitting there in the aftermath of a 61-47 loss to No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night, the Cowboys no longer controlled their own fate. That’s something now left up to the NCAA Selection Committee.
“It's tough because it's probably a three-day wait, and there's a lot of basketball left to play around the country,” Wright said. “I believe we have done enough. My team, my coaching staff, we believe we've done enough. We are just going to sit, wait and be patient for our name to be called on Sunday.”
Enough, Wright and the Cowboys plead, is a resume that features a record of 18-15, including a mark of 8-10 in the Big 12 (9-11 counting a win over Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the first round of the league’s tournament before losing to the Longhorns for a third time this season).
OSU was able to complete sweeps over three conference foes in the regular season. The Pokes won both of their matchups with Iowa State, a team that was ranked at the time of each meeting, before doing the same against Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
They did all of that in a historically brutal Big 12. In fact, it was one of the toughest conference’s college basketball has ever offered, to the point where it cannibalized itself. Seven of the top-ten toughest schedules in KenPom, a prominent basketball database, belong to the Big 12. The Cowboys’ slate comes in at sixth.
“This league presents challenges that – and I’ve been in several others – that no other league does,” Cowboys sixth-year coach Mike Boynton said. “It’s not just a good league, and not just a league that is better than the others, but it’s far and away better than the other leagues.”
Still, walking off the floor on Thursday night, what they’ve done might not get them into the NCAA Tournament. After all, the Cowboys have an eye sore of a Quad 3 loss to Southern Illinois from early November on that same resume. But they’ll carry six Quad 1 wins into Selection Sunday, making them one of only 23 teams in the country to do so.
A win over Texas would’ve effectively punched the Pokes’ ticket to the big dance. A loss – the loss – means they’re gonna need help. With all but five conference tournaments concluded as of Sunday morning, and with none of them including any potential bid stealers, here's how the Cowboys' stack up against other teams notably on the bubble.
OSU: 18-15 (8-10, 7th Big 12), 43rd NET Ranking, No. 7 NET Strength of Schedule, 6-12 in Quad 1 games, 4-2 in Quad 2, 3-1 in Quad 1, 5-0 Quad 4. The Cowboys have a 10.1-percent chance of making it in, per Bart Torvik, and three historical teams with similar resumes have gone dancing.
Arizona State: 22-12 (12-8, 6th ACC), 66th NET, No. 54 NET SOS, 5-6 Q1, 4-5 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 8-1 Q4. The Sun Devils have a 42.9-percent chance of making it in, per Bart Torvik, and seven historical teams with similar resumes have gone dancing.
NC State: 23-10 (12-8, 6th ACC), 45th NET, No. 77 NET SOS, 1-6 Q1, 7-4 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 10-0 Q4. The Wolfpack has a 93.4-percent chance of making it in, per Bart Torvik, and nine historical teams with similar resumes have gone dancing.
Clemson: 23-10 (14-6, 3rd ACC), 60th NET, No. 102 NET SOS, 4-4 Q1, 3-2 Q2, 7-2 Q3, 9-2 Q4. The Tigers have a zero-percent chance of making it in, per Bart Torvik, and no historical teams with similar resumes have gone dancing.
Vanderbilt: 20-14 (11-7, 6th SEC), 81st NET, No. 24 NET SOS, 5-11 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 5-2 Q3, 5-1 Q4. The Commodores have a 21.3-percent chance of making it in, per Bart Torvik, and five historical teams with similar resumes have gone dancing.
Boynton doesn’t think it should come to crunching all of the numbers, though. He figured the Cowboys’ latest win, a triumph that completed their first-three game sweep over OU since the 1964-65 season, was the cherry on top.
“I thought we did enough coming into the (Big 12) tournament, to be completely honest,” Boynton said. “I think we certainly deserve inclusion into the event.
“There’s more basketball left for this team one way or the other. I hope it’s in the best event in all of sports, and we look forward to getting together and finding out where we go next on Sunday.”
But it isn't up to Boynton. It is – and, since Thursday, has been – out of the Cowboys' hands, and they'll be left waiting, watching and hoping their name pops across the screen during the Selection Show at 5 p.m. on CBS.
“We’ll be ready for anything if we get the bid to go to March Madness, and we’ll try to make it as exciting as possible,” Wright said. “As a team, I feel like we’ve done enough, and I hope the committee gives us grace.”
