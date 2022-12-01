The feeling from walking off the football field on that particular Saturday afternoon still lingers for a few Stillwater High football players.
After winning their first nine games of the 2020 season, the Pioneers met Choctaw in the Class 6A-II semifinals. A win would’ve sent them back to the title game for a third-straight season.
But the Yellowjackets upended Stillwater’s season on that late-November day, nailing a field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to survive and advance.
“I just seen, like, he made it, and everyone dropped to their knees,” said Pioneers linebacker Cameron Johnson, a sophomore at the time.
“It goes in, and I just remember seeing some of the seniors so defeated,” then-freshman Talon Kendrick said. “It was the worst feeling ever. It was not a very good feeling.”
Two years later, Johnson, Kendrick and the rest of the Pioneers will have an opportunity to exorcise those demons and exact revenge on Choctaw when the programs meet in the Class 6A-II title game at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma.
The championship tilt will serve as one of the most-anticipated matchups in Oklahoma this fall, with both the Pioneers (12-0) and Yellowjackets (11-1) among the preseason favorites in Class 6A-II.
Stillwater is hoping to nab the program’s first Gold Ball since 1967, and the Pioneers will enter the contest without a single blemish on the season. Choctaw lost to Del City in Week 1, but the Yellowjackets have been perfect ever since.
“If I were a fan and I was going, man, I would go buy my popcorn and sit up there and watch this,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “I think it’s going to be electric.”
As exciting as Barnard believes Friday afternoon will be, he hasn’t wanted that to show in the days leading up to then. He and his staff haven’t made any drastic changes to this week’s schedule. They’ve barely made changes at all, really.
While the preparation may be the same, the opponent certainly is not.
Choctaw has bulldozed through its schedule behind a high-octane offense led by senior quarterback Steele Wasel, presenting Stillwater’s shutdown defense its tallest task thus far.
Wasel has used this fall to go 169 of 236 (71 percent) for 3,040 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Yellowjackets have put up an average of 40 points per game this season, doing so with roughly 454 all-purpose yards a game. They’ve scored more than 50 points three times.
The Pioneers are ready for that, though. They’ve stymied opposing quarterbacks all year, presenting a front seven that’s hellbent on winning at the line of scrimmage and a secondary that’s shown its lockdown capabilities.
Stillwater’s defense has pitched four shutouts this season, and there was a six-week span in the regular season in which the Pioneers allowed an average of 4.5 points per game.
That, Barnard said, is the matchup he’s most eager for. It should be a chess match of sorts, he added. Senior linebacker Zac Tyson is ready for it, too, especially after growing up playing against Wasel – and, of course, after watching what happened two years ago.
“I wanna beat Steele bad,” Tyson said on Wednesday afternoon. “Like, nobody really beats us. I just – we’ve gotta win. We’ve got to. There’s no other way around it.”
Stillwater’s offense will bid adieu to a few of its mainstays over the past few years in quarterback Gage Gundy, running back Noah Roberts and Oklahoma State offensive-line commit JaKobe Sanders.
Those three are only a few of the impact seniors on this year’s squad, and they’ll play crucial roles in the Pioneers putting up points as they’ve done all season – particularly Gundy and Roberts.
Gundy has been at the helm of the offense for the past two seasons, and he’s used his farewell tour to throw for almost 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns with just one interception. Roberts has rushed for more than 1,500 yards and nearly 30 scores.
“I think our game plan is very good,” Kendrick said. “I think it could work very well against their defense.”
Tyson said he’s been waiting for this moment since sixth grade. He grew up watching Stillwater make a postseason run every year, and now he’s played a key piece in getting the Pioneers to the biggest stage of the season.
It’s been exactly how Tyson’s fellow senior linebacker Trey Gregory envisioned it. Growing up together, they were on the same mission. Now, with everything they’ve ever wanted within reach, it’s an experience that’s been “surreal,” Gregory said.
It’s everything Barnard has longed for as well. In his five years before moving to Stillwater Barnard made it to five-straight title games and won four with Shiloh Christian (Arkansas).
He knows what winning feels like. That’s what he’s been trying to accomplish in his decade with the Pioneers, and it’ll be hanging in the balance when he leads them onto the gridiron for one final time this fall.
“From the beginning of the year, it looked like this was the potential matchup. I think most people thought we were the best two teams,” Barnard said. “It looks like we’re gonna have a chance to find out.
“For me and this team and this community, I think it’d be the coolest thing ever.”
The school district is using an inclement-weather day to give students the opportunity to go watch if they choose. Those wanting to participate in a send-off event are encouraged to line up along south Main Street around 9:15 a.m.
