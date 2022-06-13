Bernard Kouma had one minute to talk for an interview before the campers began to surround him.
Members of his group gravitated toward him with basketballs in tow, dribbling on the maple surface of Eddie Sutton Court as they looked up to their 6-foot-10 leader.
The kids were ready to play basketball with Bernie again.
Kouma, a rising senior center on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, embraced his responsibilities as a mentor during the Monday morning drills at Mike Boynton Basketball Camp. The constant drumming of basketballs on hardwood mingled with squeaks of sneakers and enthusiastic yells as first-grade through 12th-grade students gathered to sharpen their hoops skills with guidance from the Cowboys.
“They’re here to learn, so we have to give them the experience we have through our journey,” Kouma said.
Wearing a coach’s whistle around his neck, Kouma smiled and laughed as he stood on the court among the campers. On the other end of the floor, starting guard Avery Anderson III jumped into a drill with a group of young hoopers.
Keiton Page, OSU’s director of player development, relished those scenes while watching near the stands. He orchestrates many aspects of the event, but spontaneous interactions between the Cowboys and the aspiring basketball stars – some of whom are half as tall as their camp coaches – fuel the experience.
“Those are the fun moments that those kids remember is when one of those guys breaks schedule a little bit and starts playing a one-on-one game or gets a two-on-two game going with them, that kind of thing,” Page said.
For Page, a former standout OSU point guard from Pawnee, basketball camp is like ice cream treats and poolside afternoons – it’s synonymous with summer.
Raised in a basketball family, Page said he didn’t spend his vacations from school lounging on a beach or riding roller coasters at Disney World. Instead, he attended multiple camps, absorbing knowledge from college athletes.
His summer destination hasn’t changed, but his role has evolved tremendously. In the fifth year of Boynton Basketball Camps, Page deals with many moving parts: ensuring gym availability, coordinating players’ schedules and acquiring supplies.
He said the program ordered about 500 basketballs for this summer’s sessions.
“There’s some (legwork) to it,” Page said. “But it’s all worth it once you get to this point and you get them out here on the floor and see how much fun they’re having with our players. That’s what it’s all about.”
During breaks between summer classes and weight training, the Cowboys stay busy working with kids at camp. This week, OSU is hosting individual camp, which allows young athletes to work on fundamentals and technique. Team camp starts Friday, and parent/child camp is set for July 15-16.
Page estimated 55 athletes are attending individual camp. The group includes Ace, coach Boynton’s elementary-aged son.
“He’s in all of (the camps),” Page said. “Even if he doesn’t fall in the age category, Ace finds a way to get on the floor. He’s a good basketball player. He won’t tell you that. He’s probably the most quiet kid in camp, but he’s a good player.”
Coach Boynton showed up for the Monday afternoon events, hopping on a 6 a.m. flight to Stillwater after serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. Team USA throttled Brazil, 102-60, to win gold, and Boynton said he plans to bring the medal to the last day of camp so kids can take photos with it.
Although Boynton missed the earliest camp sessions, he didn’t have to wonder how they were going.
“I’ve gotten several responses from parents of some of these kids at camp saying how impressed they are with how our guys have helped their kids, how engaged they’ve been and that they really try to take time to help them learn a little basketball,” Boynton said. “Because for many of these kids, this is the highlight of their summer, and it may be the most important athletic thing that they do in their lives is go to a basketball camp as a youth.
“So we don’t take that for granted that these kids look up to our guys. I tell them to make sure they take it very seriously in terms of their responsibility to doing things the right way around here.”
Before Boynton arrived Monday, campers could turn to any of their coaches stationed on the court. Rising senior guard Chris Harris Jr. said he and Anderson teamed up to work with the high school kids in the morning, while Bryce Thompson, newcomer Caleb Asberry, walk-on Carson Sager and Kouma led the younger groups. Throughout the day, they rotated spots with other Cowboys.
Kouma is usually in the gym when camp is underway. Although he had limited playing time during the past season, his approachable personality and love for sharing basketball knowledge make him a popular mentor. Harris said if he were an attendee, he would want Kouma to be his coach.
“If (Kouma) wasn’t 6-10, you would think he was a camper,” Page said. “He doesn’t miss much time in camps at all unless he’s got to lift, and he’s always wanting to be in here.”
With every lesson, Kouma and his teammates are creating impactful camp experiences, passing on the inspiration they gained from mentors in their early basketball days.
Harris said a CP3 (Chris Paul) camp in North Carolina was especially influential to him. Page remembered learning from Cowboy role models Fredrik Jönzén and Victor Williams, and junior-to-be Thompson also attended OSU camps as a kid from Tulsa.
Kouma said at home, maybe one camp was available each year. After growing up in N’Djamena, Chad, playing high school ball in New York and spending a season of junior college ball in Texas, Kouma is making camp memories in Stillwater.
Although Harris and Page noticed his joy, Kouma also showed the kids when to listen, getting their attention with the whistle and directing them to back up as they formed a line in the southwest corner of the gym. He maintained his competitive nature, too – Boynton said Kouma takes winning seriously if groups are facing off in a camp activity.
When the kids encircled Kouma and waited for their next instructions, he shared a piece of advice.
“One thing I want them to know is basically to be respectful and love basketball the right way,” Kouma said. “And they will be great in the future.”
