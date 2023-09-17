Oklahoma State fans weren’t thrilled with Alan Bowman’s performance Saturday night against South Alabama, and they let him hear it.
As the 23-year-old marched onto the field for his fourth and final drive after throwing an interception, a misfire that led to a one-play scoring drive for the Jaguars, the crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium erupted in boos.
It then gave a standing ovation to Gunnar Gundy, the Cowboys’ second quarterback in their three-headed rotation.
“I don’t really notice a lot of that,” coach Mike Gundy said after the 33-7 loss to South Alabama. “The good thing about our fans is that they want to win, and they’re used to winning. Sometimes they get frustrated. If I was a fan and was watching the game there, I’d be frustrated too.”
Bowman through three games, or really one game’s worth of reps, has completed 30 of 52 passes for 235 yards and an interception. He’s the only quarterback that hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, and his completion percentage and yards per attempt are last among the three.
Gunnar Gundy, meanwhile, has the highest completion percentage and yards per attempt, is the only quarterback without a turnover, and the Cowboys have scored more points (31) with him than Bowman and Garret Rangel, combined (30).
OSU fans have made their choice: Gunnar Gundy is their QB1.
But he isn’t his father’s – not yet anyway.
“We have to take the combination of the three of them and evaluate and grade them based on what their opportunities were with protection or without protection,” Mike Gundy said. “All we can do is move forward from there.”
Earlier in the week, Mike Gundy had a simple question for the media.
“Who are the two that you would tell, so far watching them play, you’re not playing this game?,” he asked. “So if they come and sit down and say, ‘Coach, how come I didn’t get to play in this game based on what happened?’ You have to have a good reason for that, or you just have to say, ‘Look, I’m the boss, and it is what it is.’”
Cowboy football beat reporters aren’t the boss, but they have their answer.
The News Press conducted a poll in the press box after the game, and the result was clear. Rangel is the media’s starting quarterback, as he received 10 votes to Gunnar Gundy’s five and Bowman’s one.
Rangel was shorted two drives, but the reason for selecting him has less to do with production and more to do with pedigree.
Here’s what was said about each:
Jon Walker, News Press: Being thrown into the fire as a true freshman paid dividends for Garret Rangel, who's looked the most poised of the three thus far. He showed in 2022, and has throughout the first three games of this fall, that he'll do what it takes to move the offense. He can run it if need be. He has a good arm, too. Rangel, in my mind, is a perfect blend of Gundy and Bowman.
Marcus Trevino, News Press: All three quarterbacks are about the same as passers. Gundy wasn't as touted a high school recruit as the pair of 3-stars, but he made the best-looking throws in the Central Arkansas and South Alabama games. He also adds an element with his legs that Rangel and Bowman do not. Whoever stands behind that offensive line is going to need mobility.
The Oklahoman’s Scott Wright, who was the lone voter for Bowman (both in the press box and the stands), leaned into the fact that the redshirt senior has the most reps, saying, “There are a lot of votes for a guy who hasn’t played much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.