The child stood on the sidewalk and expectantly peered down the road in his neighborhood, raising one hand to shield his eyes from the sun.
Any minute, the visitors would arrive at his Piedmont home, and he had dressed for the occasion.
Will Hughes, then 7, sported a white T-shirt.
Along with Oklahoma State branding and the Nike swoosh, his chosen garment prominently featured two large number 94s – one on the front, another on the back – each outlined in orange.
Billy Hughes, the child’s father, hung back a few feet and snapped candid photographs from the front door while Will continued to wait patiently. This was a moment to remember.
Since Will received his leukemia diagnosis in November 2020, the exhausting routine of doctor’s appointments and treatment sessions filled his weeks, upending life as the Hughes family knew it. Parents Billy and Jenny, daughter Cora and son Will could rarely celebrate.
This day was different. OSU defensive end Trace Ford, Will’s favorite football player, would soon drop by to meet him and Cora.
Although Will had spent time glued to the TV when Trace speedily swept around the edge of the Cowboy D-line to sack a quarterback, Billy knew his son would need a little time to open up, especially to someone he viewed as a celebrity.
“These kids are incredibly shy,” Billy said. “When you meet Will and Cora, they won’t say a word until they are comfortable, and they’ve got to be really comfortable with you.”
Soon, Will wore a grin while his new friend Trace hunched his 6-foot-3 frame over the Hughes’ small ice hockey training pad, guiding the puck across the synthetic surface. Bo Hardy, a walk-on Cowboy linebacker who grew up in Piedmont, joined them, a familiar face who could introduce the quiet, sports-loving child to the down-to-earth, reserved but friendly defensive end.
Over the past couple of years, Will and Trace have supported each other through adversity. Trace, a redshirt junior from Edmond, has overcome two ACL tears, dealing with the physical and mental hurdles of missing more than a season of the game he loves. Before the injuries, before Trace knew much about Will, the spirited, red-haired fan known as “Warrior Will” gained motivation and courage from the Cowboy star.
The diagnosis
Receiving fluid from an intravenous pole, Will posed in front of the hospital window and made a “Pistols Firing” gesture with the Oklahoma City skyline as his backdrop.
A blue, shark-themed mask covered his nose and mouth, and a pattern of cartoon tigers dotted his pajama pants – but the main part of his outfit showed his OSU spirit.
Will wore a bright orange No. 94 jersey-shirt.
That day, Nov. 21, 2020, was disheartening for Will and his family. OSU lost a Bedlam blowout. Spencer Rattler dominated the Cowboy defense for 301 yards and four touchdowns, and the Hughes bunch had to watch the game from OU Children’s Hospital.
Only four days earlier, just 12 days before his seventh birthday, Will had been diagnosed with cancer.
His form is called precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, or Pre-B ALL, the most common ALL type, occurring when the bone marrow and blood contain an overabundance of immature white blood cells.
It meant the 6-year-old child would have to endure a multistage treatment process involving frequent chemotherapy and multiple procedures on his back.
Billy said his son had less than a week between each doctor’s appointment, and about every 10 days he needed another back procedure. Will was sedated while his doctor injected a three-inch needle into his spine, expelling the buildup of spinal fluid that could contain leukemia cells. Replacing the fluid, the doctor administered a chemotherapy drug.
And at mealtime, when many children his age must be coaxed to eat vegetables, Will swallowed nearly a dozen chemo pills.
During many of the stressful moments, Will donned his uniform.
He wore No. 94 as he walked down the hospital hallway, holding his mother’s hand. He wore No. 94 as he sat in his bed, eating a hamburger and tater tots. And he wore No. 94 while hooked to the IV machine, rooting for his Cowboys while starting a 794-day treatment process.
Home from the hospital after the Bedlam loss, Will was feeling sad and under the weather.
A recognizable but unexpected supporter lifted his spirits.
The connection
Bo Hardy had something to tell Trace Ford.
Hardy knew a kid from his hometown who was an avid fan of Trace, and the child had recently been diagnosed with leukemia.
What if, Hardy asked, Trace recorded a video message to encourage Will as he began chemotherapy? Trace, then an OSU sophomore, was in the midst of a stellar season, but the Edmond teenager didn’t expect someone to see him as a superstar.
“When I know people are fans of me, it’s kind of shocking to hear,” Trace said. “I’m still not used to that.”
But he knew he wanted to support the kid. It made sense.
Trace hadn’t met Will, but their mothers shared a connection – Desirae Ford and Jenny Hughes had once worked together at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. With a mom who is a nurse practitioner, Trace grew up in close proximity to the healthcare field, and Will’s story tugged at his heartstrings.
He also had no problem setting an example for kids. Trace has eight siblings, and four are younger sisters. Desirae said Trace’s compassion toward Will hasn’t surprised her, and Kiera, Trace’s 10-year-old sister, agreed.
When the Cowboys receive boxed meals that many players scarf down after sweating for hours during football games, Trace has regularly given several items – including smoothies, Kiera’s favorite – to his sisters.
“There’s just certain things that he does,” Kiera said. “They’re not always big things, but it’s just the small things that count.”
His video for Will fit that pattern of small but impactful actions. Trace told Will to stay strong and continue fighting, and he added a “Go Pokes.” Then Hardy’s mother shared the video with the Hughes family.
Of course, they were delighted. It appeared to be a one-time, surprise interaction because they had no way to directly contact Trace. Billy said they didn’t want to bother Bo, so they went several months without communicating with Trace.
Then Instagram changed everything.
The meeting
Billy Hughes recognizes social media often functions as the glimmering facade of a perfect life.
Someone poses in front of a flashy, expensive car. Another person captures a picturesque sunset on a beach vacation. Instagram filters mask heartbreak, frustration and grief.
Billy doesn’t buy into it. When the Hughes family created the @warriorwill91 Instagram account, they wanted to document their journey as it is. They also distribute “Warrior Will” bracelets, a concrete way to raise awareness of his story.
Will can inspire, and just as importantly, he reminds people it’s OK to have bad days. In some posts, Will is smiling while fishing or holding a guitar. In others, the Hughes family candidly tells followers Will is going through a “rough patch,” reminding them some moments are much worse than others.
If Billy shared only positive updates, he would be lying.
“I think that’s a reason why people also relate to him well, too, is because we are also very transparent with his story,” Billy said. “We share a lot, we do. We’re very private people, but Will’s story is one that needs to be screamed from the rooftops, in my own opinion.
“Of course I’m a little biased – I’m his dad – but if you post the bad along with the good, people can relate to that.”
Will’s story has struck a chord with many people, including athletes, across the nation, Billy said.
The Instagram account gained traction partly because of Trace.
One day, while Billy was driving, Instagram notifications started filling his phone screen, so he asked Jenny to check and see what was happening.
“Oh, my gosh, Trace Ford is messaging Will’s Instagram.”
After scrolling through the posts and seeing Will representing No. 94, Trace said he had to meet the young fan. In June 2021 – when Trace had recovered from one ACL injury, but had not yet sustained his second – the idea turned into reality.
As Billy expected, Will and Cora were bashful at first, but Trace had a way of connecting with them. Along with playing hockey, Will showed Trace and Bo his collection of sports cards.
Will’s favorite sports star was standing right there in his house.
Since their initial meeting, Trace has continued to care.
He said he talks to Billy and Jenny about every two weeks, asking about Will. He goes to dinner with them when they visit Stillwater, and though Trace characterized himself as “socially awkward” when fans surround him during The Walk on game days, the introverted Cowboy lineman willingly stops to greet Will and his family.
“He always makes time for us,” Billy said. “That’s what’s so nice, to see an athlete of his caliber and his stature, how many people look up to a guy like that. He could do whatever he wants, but he makes the time to say hey to a little kid, and it changes that kid’s life just by a kind gesture.”
Will also changed Trace.
The motivation
Desirae Ford tried to console her injured son.
Football isn’t everything, she reminded him: We always love you. It’s OK if you realize you have to stop playing.
After tearing his ACL in OSU’s 2020 regular-season finale against Baylor, Trace bounced back, ready for his junior year.
Until he tore the other ACL.
Because of the second injury, Trace missed the entire 2021 season, watching as his teammates advance to the Big 12 Championship game and win the Fiesta Bowl. Desirae said Trace rarely opened up about his emotions, but she saw his mood fluctuate. Since then, he has acknowledged the depression that affected him when he couldn’t play.
“As a mom, I’ve been just so worried about his mental and physical health,” Desirae said. “And then to know that there are people – because it’s not just Will’s family, there’s other people, and I’ve been reminded of this lately – that really do love and care about Trace and have been praying for him and wishing him the best. It’s kind of overwhelming, actually. It feels awesome.”
After months of rehabilitation and exercise, Trace competed in OSU’s Thursday season opener against Central Michigan, appearing in a game for the first time since Dec. 12, 2020.
His first meeting with Will, which occurred between the first and second injury, shifted his perspective. Sometimes, Trace would feel dejected, tempted to lie in bed and skip his physical therapy session, he said.
Then he remembered the kid who was taking chemo pills and going through back procedures. Will was getting up and doing what he had to do each day.
Trace decided he could, too.
“Just meeting the kid and seeing how amazing he was, he was a true inspiration,” Trace said prior to the season. “ … I was like, ‘Why am I crying?’ I’m hurt, and this kid, he’s such a warrior, Warrior Will.’”
The Hughes family has followed Trace’s journey through recovery, asking for updates on him, too.
In February, at a Cowboys vs. Cancer event with Larry Reece, Will and his family had the chance to walk on the field at Boone Pickens Stadium. Trace’s face appeared on the giant video board, and Reece told Will to turn around to see the real Trace walking through the stadium.
They posed together in front of the larger-than-life image, another snapshot for Billy and Jenny’s collection of happy moments amid some of the toughest challenges parents can face.
“As a parent, it’s hard to celebrate because of the situation,” Billy said. “My kid’s still got cancer. My kid’s still fighting. But if you’ve gotta take some good from a bad situation, and you look at this and you say, ‘Hey, you know what, my kid’s fighting for his life, and he is changing people’s lives,’ it makes you feel good.”
The Hughes family stays hopeful. Will, now 8, has entered a stage called maintenance therapy and is anticipating January when he can ring the bell to signify the end of his cancer treatment. Throughout the many checkups and procedures, Will’s doctor has commented on how well he responds to everything, Billy said.
“She says, ‘I can always count on Will; he’s one of my best patients I’ve ever had,’” Billy said.
And Will can always count on support from Trace, even on days when they’re not around each other.
Grinning behind his table at OSU’s Media Day in early August, Trace showed off one of his many rubber wristbands. In the eclectic jumble of colorful loops adorning his right wrist, one bright orange bracelet stood out, featuring prominent black letters that spell a friend’s name: “Warrior Will.”
It’s part of Trace’s daily uniform.
