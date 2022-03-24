After making a run into the Class 6A state tournament, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team achieved multiple program firsts in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference awards.
Freshman guard Janiyah Williams is the Lady Pioneers’ only first-team honoree in program history, and she is also the first Stillwater girls’ basketball player to be recognized as Freshman of the Year. Junior forward Jacey Crawford made program history as the Lady Pioneers’ first Newcomer of the Year.
Including Williams and Crawford, five basketball players represented Stillwater in the All-Conference awards. Jayden Mason and Chrissen Harland, senior guards for the Lady Pioneers, were recognized as honorable mentions, while senior guard Bayden Reese represented the boys’ team as an honorable mention.
With 492 points, Williams set Stillwater’s single-season scoring record in her first year as a varsity athlete. She averaged 18.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and two steals per game.
Crawford provided the Lady Pioneers with tenacious defense in her debut varsity season. She holds program records with 54 single-season blocks and six blocks in a single game.
