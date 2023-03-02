OKLAHOMA CITY – When the Glencoe boys basketball team stepped foot into Jim Norick Arena on Thursday morning for a matchup with Roff in the OSSAA Class B quarterfinals, its title defense had reached a crossroads.
The No. 10 Panthers were set for another meeting with the No. 2 Tigers, pitting the two teams against one another exactly 362 days after Glencoe defeated Roff in last year’s championship game. A win, of course, would’ve prolonged their hopes of nabbing back-to-back state titles for the first time since winning three-straight in Class A from 2013-15.
And that’s exactly what it did, with the Panthers riding a momentum-changing sequence in the third quarter en route to a 53-42 triumph over the Tigers.
“It didn’t matter if it was Roff or who it was gonna be. It was a quarterfinal opponent,” Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn said. “We just wanted to win and advance. That’s what it was all about. It was Roff; we were excited about that because it was a rematch of last season. But, like I said, our focus was to win and advance, baby.”
Square in the middle of a back-and-forth dog fight, Glencoe (26-5) was clinging to the edge of a one-possession lead midway through the third quarter. The Panthers had overcome a hot first quarter from Roff and a slew of turnovers to hold a 1-point advantage at halftime.
The Tigers (25-7) made the Panthers work on the defensive end, knowing one bucket would’ve erased the lead Glencoe had built. But an offensive foul on Roff’s Tallen Bagwell halted the possession, and a technical on Bagwell in the ensuing moments meant the Panthers were going to get the ball and two free throws.
Senior guard Jaken Weedn, Glencoe’s go-to guy at the stripe, stepped up and nailed both shots. It was similar to his late-game heroics from the previous meeting between the two, when he nailed converted on both ends of a one-and-one with the Panthers trailing by a single point to clinch the title.
A shortly after, he stretched the Panthers’ lead with a dagger of a 3-pointer that touched nothing but net.
“I was turned around, running back to play offense when I heard the whistle blow,” Jaken Weedn said. “Everybody was going to their coaches, so I went over there and they were like, ‘Go shoot the free throws.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”
“I didn’t realize we made a three right after that,” Jeff Weedn said. “Again, I go one possession at a time. … That was huge.”
That was the recipe for the Panthers. The margin of error in the matchup didn’t allow them to focus on what could’ve happened in the coming minutes. As neck-and-neck as it was, Jeff Weedn knew the importance of his team battling every possession, especially on the defensive end.
It was the fifth-fewest points Glencoe has allowed this season, and a performance of such magnitude couldn’t come at a more opportune time. The Tigers were 16 of 48 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 4 of 21 (19 percent) from beyond the arc.
“Our guys’ toughness was great today. In order to beat Roff, you’ve gotta have great toughness,” Jeff Weedn said. “They’re such a good team, so well-coached and have such toughness. You’ve gotta really be able to hook up and compete, and our guys did that today, defensively. They sure did.”
On the other end of the floor, the third quarter wasn’t the only time Jaken Weedn sparked the Panthers’ offense. One of Class B’s top scorers, he dropped a game-high 23 points while going 7 for 17 against Roff. It was another outing fueled by his ability from beyond the arc, where he was 5 of 11.
What Jaken Weedn was able to do from deep embodied everything Glencoe was on offense.
The Panthers made 14 baskets during the game, with eight of them being 3-pointers. Sophomore Logan Vyrostek contributed 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Senior Tre’ Speer added 12 points, coming through down the stretch to finish 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.
“Tre’ does that. He’s a big, physical kid. Takes care of the ball for us; he’s our primary ball-handler,” Jeff Weedn said. “He’s gonna have those opportunities to step to the free-throw line, and he makes those. He’s a gamer.”
And then he looked to his right and patted Jaken on his chest.
“This guy, that guy, they’re both gamers,” he added. “They like those moments.”
There’s now only one opponent separating Glencoe from returning to the Class B title game, and it’s No. 1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton at 9 a.m. Friday. The Mustangs (27-1) snuck by No. 8 Goodwell with a 45-43 win in the quarterfinals.
Jeff Weedn isn’t going to waste any time preparing for the Panthers’ most formidable opponent thus far, and his message heading into the contest is simple.
“We’ve got the rest of the day, and we’re gonna game plan, baby. We’re gonna be ready to go,” Jeff Weedn said. “You just want to win and advance.”
