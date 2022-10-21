OKLAHOMA CITY – The Stillwater High football team entered its Week 8 road contest against Putnam City West on the heels of a blowout win over Bartlesville. That’s been the theme of this season so far for the Pioneers, who collectively outscored their first seven opponents 374-89.
And their dominant ways of winning continued Friday evening, when the Pioneers remained unblemished with a 49-7 win over the Patriots at Patriot Stadium.
“It’s a big deal, you know?” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “Winning is hard, so we try to not take it for granted.”
Barnard thought his team “left a little out there” during Week 7, mostly referring to a slow start on offense. But the Pioneers (8-0) came out firing on all cylinders this week.
After forcing the Patriots (2-6) into a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Stillwater struck first with a 3-yard touchdown run from senior running back Noah Roberts.
Another three-and-out resulted in another touchdown, with the Pioneers’ second score in as many drives coming on a 27-yard toss from senior quarterback Gage Gundy to junior wideout Heston Thompson.
The Pioneers’ third drive of the game paled in comparison to the first two, though.
Gundy entered the contest with a single interception on the season. Picking off the prolific passer hasn’t been something that’s come easy to defenses thus far. But a tipped pass led to an interception from Patriots linebacker Dujuan Knight, who returned it 40-something yards for West’s lone score of the game.
Stillwater responded before the half with two more scores from Roberts. and despite the interception, Barnard isn’t worried about the offense a single bit.
“I think we missed some assignments. Not really that big of a deal, honestly,” Barnard said. “To be eight weeks in before something like that happens – I probably need to temper myself a little bit. When you throw the ball as much as we do, you’re gonna throw a pick. The fact that we haven’t done that is pretty unbelievable.”
The Patriots’ defensive plan was to limit any big plays from Stillwater’s passing game, and, for the most part, they were successful. It was a strategy fueled by the Pioneers’ recent aerial attack, which accounted for 10 touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7.
With West trying to take the air out of the ball, the Pioneers turned to – and leaned on – Roberts.
He was a focal point of Stillwater’s offense, scoring four total rushing touchdowns, including three in the first half. Roberts now has 21 touchdowns on the season, and he’s carried the ball more than 150 times for over 1,000 yards.
“Some holes opened up, and I was just running hard,” Roberts said. “When we can run the ball too, it makes us pretty much unstoppable.”
“It was good to get the running game going early,” Barnard said. “From what I saw on the field, it looked like (Roberts) played really, really well. When we hit our aiming points and got our blocking assignments the way we need to be, there were huge holes for him to run through.”
Stillwater’s defense continued to embrace its “shark mentality,” a lesson taught by defensive coordinator Clarence Holley. It worked throughout the first seven weeks, and it held true for Week 8 as well.
With the Patriots’ lone score coming via Gundy’s interception, the defense recorded its second shutout in five weeks. The Pioneers have allowed 20 points over the last five games.
“We’re not playing a perfect game. Probably won’t ever play one, you know?” Barnard said of the defense’s pursuit of excellence. “But man, we’re gonna keep striving for that and pushing for that.”
West presented perhaps one of the most balanced offenses that Stillwater’s defense has encountered this season. The Pioneers’ opponents are usually forced to throw while trying to keep up. But the Patriots didn’t necessarily do that.
Led by junior quarterback Shyheim Johnson, the Patriots tried to use their run game to set up passes downfield. Stillwater was ready for that, though. That was what the Pioneers schemed for, and it led to Stillwater defensive back Trey Tuck snagging his second interception in as many weeks.
“The plan was to be like, ‘OK, make them throw it over us,” Barnard said. “It leads to a lot of incompletions. … Now they’re in a bad down-and-distance situation, where they don’t really wanna be and where we do wanna be.”
With the playoffs approaching, Stillwater will travel to play Tahlequah in Week 9 for the second leg of a three-game road trip to close out the regular season.
The Tigers (3-5) snapped a three-game losing skid with a 70-0 win over U.S. Grant on Friday, giving them momentum to ride while trying to hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season.
But for now, Barnard and Co. are going to enjoy another win before refocusing and readying for the Week 9 showdown.
“Winning’s fun, losing’s not,” Barnard said. “And we’re still winning.”
