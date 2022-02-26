Somehow, despite a first half riddled with offensive struggles, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team managed to take Bedlam to overtime in Norman.
As time wound down in regulation, sophomore center Moussa Cisse caught a lob from senior guard Isaac Likekele and converted it into the tying dunk. The Cowboys gave themselves a chance to compensate for their first-half lulls, but their rival had the final say.
Oklahoma squeezed past OSU, 66-62, on Saturday afternoon in Lloyd Noble Center, preventing the Cowboys from sealing a Bedlam sweep. Marvin Johnson, a redshirt senior guard out of Edmond North High, iced the victory when he intercepted Avery Anderson III’s inbounds pass and bolted across the court for a fast-break layup with 15 seconds left. On OSU’s last possession, junior guard Anderson attempted a desperation 3-pointer, and Johnson rebounded the missed shot.
OSU coach Mike Boynton said he expected Johnson to compete with an extra edge – after transferring from Eastern Illinois and dealing with an ankle injury this season, he was finally playing in his first Bedlam matchup. The Cowboys (13-15 overall, 6-10 Big 12 Conference) could spend time dissecting Johnson’s winning plays, but they had set themselves up for a loss long before that last sequence.
“I wish I could erase the first 20 minutes of the game,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I think I’d be feeling a lot better about what happened today.”
Boynton credited the Cowboys for their turnaround after early adversity. Anderson stockpiled 25 points and went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line. Cisse added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. OSU crawled out of a 13-point deficit in the second half, but the first-half issues were impossible to ignore.
The Cowboys made only 6 of 24, or 25 percent, of their field-goal attempts before halftime. As OSU slogged through a scoring drought for seven minutes and 23 seconds, the Sooners coasted on a 13-0 run. Junior forward Jalen Hill capped the run with a free throw that extended OU’s lead to 25-12 with 5:13 left in the first half.
“We just wasn’t ourselves in the first half, and that’s how it all started,” Anderson said. “We had a slow first half and then tried to pick it up in the second, and it’s hard to do that.”
The offensive woes resurfaced early in the second half, but the Cowboys rallied to reach a tie at 54, going to overtime for their third consecutive game. Although Likekele started overtime with a layup to put OSU up 56-54, the Sooners (15-14, 5-11) had an automatic answer.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson drained a 3-pointer from the left wing, handing the lead back to the Sooners. The rivals continued to exchange momentum, but the Cowboys’ game unraveled as they had to end it without one of their impact players. Cisse fouled out with 36 seconds left.
In 22 minutes on the court, Cisse stuffed the stat sheet, adding three blocks to go with his double-double after he had lost his usual spot in the starting lineup. Cisse said he had been slightly late to the team bus, so Boynton replaced him with junior forward Kalib Boone as a lesson of accountability. Cisse accepted it, instead embracing his chance to provide a spark off the bench – and when he was unavailable in the final seconds, his absence showed.
“I would say that was more impactful than (not having him at) the start of the game,” Boynton said. “Not having him in there at the end to rebound, or to be a screener and help guys get open. But he’s getting better, and that kid continues to improve. It’s one of the silver linings in what’s been a difficult and frustrating season.”
The taxing season has nearly reached its end. The Cowboys face Iowa State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Ames, Iowa, before hosting Texas Tech in the last game on their schedule.
To find motivation with no way to compete in the postseason, Boynton has emphasized capturing the joys that are within reach. One of those was a resounding Bedlam victory in Stillwater.
It nearly happened again in Norman, but instead, Boynton is left analyzing what went wrong before the Cowboys strive to finish their schedule on a high note.
“All those little plays you go back and pick apart because that’s what the game is,” Boynton said. “It comes down to, again, four points, but it’s a one-possession game, essentially.
“They made the plays, and we didn’t.”
