After watching film, the Stillwater High football team knew to expect a dynamic run game from Virgil Yates.
But when the Pioneers faced the Eagles on Thursday night, they didn’t have many ways to stop Del City’s dual-threat quarterback. With Yates’ consistent speed and an additional boost from rusher Ethan Lawrence, Del City powered past Stillwater 30-7 in a Class 6A-II District 1 matchup at Pioneer Stadium.
“We didn’t have much for (the Eagles' run game) tonight,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We had a hard time throwing them down. It was pretty obvious, I know, so it doesn’t look like we were ready for the physical fight that this game was. The scoreboard ends up showing that in the end.”
The Eagles snapped the Pioneers’ 21-game district win streak, handing Stillwater its first district loss since 2017. In a game fraught with penalties, the Pioneers (3-2) couldn’t match the energy on offense that propelled Del City to a victory.
Before this matchup, Yates showcased his talents in three straight wins for the Eagles, and he did it again Thursday in Stillwater. He barely had to rely on a passing game, instead rushing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 carries. When Yates identified an open space and hit the gas pedal, defenders trailed behind him, unable to stop him until he had already gained enough yards to give the Eagles another spark.
Del City (4-1) racked up 394 rushing yards, and the Eagles had two rushers with more than 100 yards.
Lawrence recorded 180 yards on 19 carries.
If Yates needed to throw the football, he could. With 9:52 left in the fourth quarter, Yates launched a 14-yard pass to receiver Jaylin Sweet, who caught it in the end zone to extend Del City’s lead to 30-7. Stillwater blocked the point after touchdown, but it was too late for a comeback.
As the Pioneers attempted to gain momentum, penalties often erased it. Stillwater finished with 11 penalties for 72 yards. The blunders started on the Pioneers’ first drive, when they were called for having an ineligible receiver downfield, and defensive slip-ups also added up – Stillwater’s horse collar and offsides penalties helped the Eagles advance toward the red zone for Sweet’s touchdown catch.
“Every time we turned around, we were shooting ourselves in the foot on both sides of the football,” Barnard said.
Del City also made mistakes, totaling 10 penalties for 97 yards, but despite more penalty yardage than the Pioneers, they kept their game intact.
Stillwater had its biggest opportunity in the third quarter, when sophomore receiver Holden Thompson broke away for a 76-yard run to set the Pioneers up at Del City’s 1-yardline. Junior quarterback Gage Gundy then reached the end zone on a keeper, cutting Del City’s lead to 17-7 with 6:16 left in the third quarter, but that was the only time Stillwater scored.
Although Thompson recorded 118 rushing yards, the Pioneers stalled in critical moments. Late in the game, Stillwater was on Del City’s 1-yardline with another chance to score. Thompson tried first, then Gundy, but Del City’s defense held strong and pushed them away from the end zone, securing a victory.
The Pioneers will look to bounce back when they face U.S. Grant at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 on the road. They will likely have to play without defensive leader Gabe Brown, a senior linebacker who was sidelined during the Del City matchup. Barnard said Brown doesn’t have any broken bones, but he will likely be out for “a few weeks.”
As the Pioneers move forward, Barnard said their response to challenges can reveal more about them than how they react to victories.
“It’s gonna start with each of us,” Barnard said. “We need to make sure that we’re not finger-pointing and placing blame. We need to be looking within, every one of us: coaches and every single player.”
