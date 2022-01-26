As the buzzer sounded, Janiyah Williams enthusiastically slammed the basketball on the court in celebration.
Then she joined her teammates at center court, tossing the ball in the air before they gathered around assistant coach Drue Brown. Freshman guard Williams had secured the final rebound to seal the Stillwater girls’ basketball team’s 63-61 victory against Norman on Tuesday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Only three days earlier, the Lady Pioneers (8-8) had fallen to the Tigers in the championship game of the Deer Creek Bruce Gray Invitational.
This time, Norman, the No. 3 team in the Class 6A-West division, launched a late comeback effort, but Stillwater refused to settle for the same result.
Williams, who scored a game-high 26 points, stood at the free-throw line with 4.9 seconds left. The Lady Pioneers were fighting to preserve a 61-60 lead, and Williams had the chance to give them more security. She delivered, making both foul shots to extend Stillwater’s advantage to 63-60, though it was still a one-possession game.
Her free-throws allowed the Lady Pioneers to win, but she had to make one more clutch play. At the fourth-quarter buzzer, officials called a foul on Stillwater senior Chrissen Harland, sending Aaliyah Henderson to the line for Norman and adding two-tenths of a second to the clock.
As the roars of Stillwater’s student section boomed throughout Pioneer Fieldhouse, Henderson made one shot, cutting the Lady Pioneers’ lead to 63-61. She missed the next, leading to a frenzy underneath the basket as both teams were vying for the coveted rebound. Williams popped up in the scramble with the ball in her hands, and she wasn’t the only Lady Pioneer who played a critical role in that moment.
Brown pointed out how Jacey Crawford tipped the ball, sending it in Williams’ direction.
“Jacey getting inside and at least forcing that ball up in the air where Janiyah can get it is an underrated aspect of that play,” Brown said.
The Lady Pioneers showed their grit throughout a thriller of a game. The pace was choppy, but it didn’t surprise Brown. The previous matchup between Stillwater and Norman (12-4) had unfolded similarly with constant interruptions from officials’ whistles. Brown said the Tigers tend to play aggressively, but the Lady Pioneers capitalized on that aspect of Norman’s game, creating opportunities to draw fouls.
Senior Jayden Mason scored 11 of her 16 points at the stripe, and five of Harland’s 10 points came from free throws.
Although the Lady Pioneers gained an advantage simply because of the number of foul shots given to them, they had some inconsistency at the line. Stillwater made 22 of 37 free-throw attempts. Brown said the Lady Pioneers need to work on free throws in practice, but they made enough of those shots to hold off Norman, rolling to a gutsy win in front of a rowdy home crowd.
“We’re a young team,” Brown said. “...So for our young girls to come out here and play a highly ranked team in an atmosphere like that was just awesome. The way the school came together to make this a fun experience was really good just for the team to be in that atmosphere.”
STILLWATER 63, NORMAN 61
NHS 5 11 23 22 – 61
SHS 14 15 16 18 – 63
Individual Scoring
NHS – Henderson 24, Watkins 5, Ja. Rollins 4, Jo. Rollins 13, Harmon 10, Simmons 4, Begay 1.
SHS – Williams 26, Mason 16, Harland 10, Clarkson 6, McFadden 2, Brunker 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.