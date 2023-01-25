Travis Wittlake has proven himself an All-American at Oklahoma State, overcoming seasons ended by a pandemic and injury.
But this season he’s having to prove himself as one of the top wrestlers in the country once again.
That’s because the Oregon native has bulked up 20 pounds from when he finished fourth at the NCAA national championships at 165 in 2021.
“I’m still figuring things out at the weight, learning new things every practice,” Wittlake said. “But as far as everything goes, I’m building my confidence still. I think I’ve built a lot of confidence in my takedowns, so that was good for my mentally.”
Gaining, and retaining, the weight has been different than in years past for Wittlake when he was constantly grinding to keep his weight down. Now, he’s constantly grinding to keep it up.
In the past, his mornings were spent in the wrestling room honing his craft alongside his teammates. But this season, his mornings have been dedicated to Gary Calcagno, the program’s strength and conditioning coordinator.
“During this time in the season, I wasn’t lifting at all – not even one lift during the week because just focused on the weight,” Wittlake said. “So now, I’m lifting three or four times a week. That’s a lot different. I’m trying to keep my weight up.”
Perhaps the transition has not only powered his body, but his mindset.
According to Cowboy coach John Smith, Wittlake is taking it old school with his approach at 184 pounds.
Growing up in Oregon with his father, who was a wrestling coach, he spent a lot of time maintaining his strength with lifting – or chopping wood in the Great Northwest.
“I think part of that confidence is feeling strong,” Smith said. “Last couple of years, he had to manage his weight real careful, now it’s free-for-all for him down there. … I think this has been kind of throwback to his power days in high school and being able to lift and not worry too much about weight.”
Seeing Wittlake transform into a bigger, stronger wrestler has been an adventure for one of his teammates.
In previous years, junior Dustin Plott had a 10-pound advantage on Wittlake when they would pair up for training sessions. But now, the 174-pound All-American is at a 10-pound disadvantage during workouts.
“I will say, Travis’ biceps are big and a lot stronger,” Plott said. “Wrestling in the room when he was 165-pounder was a little more fun than when he got to 184 and lifting. I don’t like tying up with this guy any more.
“I think he definitely seems a lot happier this year, and seems to be enjoying it a little bit more.”
Wittlake’s two losses on the season are by a combined five points against a pair of top 15 wrestlers at the time – the most recent being a 4-3 loss to No. 11 Trey Munoz of Oregon State.
But this past weekend, one could argue he wrestled his best matches of the season.
He followed a 17-5 major decision against an unranked wrestler from Northern Colorado with a 16-7 major decision against No. 30 Anthony Carman of West Virginia. The two results were the most Wittlake has scored this season – his previous high being a 12-4 major decision in the second round of the Southern Scuffle.
“(The Friday match) was the most takedowns I’d scored this season, so I think that’s good. Good for my offense,” Wittlake said following the UNC dual. “… But you gotta keep performing, gotta keep executing, no matter who it is.”
He will get an opportunity to gauge exactly where he stands among the elite wrestlers in the weight class over the next three matches.
Heading into the final month of the regular season, the No. 11-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds will face three wrestlers ranked ahead of him – including a pair of top-five matches this weekend. In Saturday’s dual against Northern Iowa, Wittlake will square off with second-ranked Parker Keckeisen then turn around No. 4-ranked Marcus Coleman in Sunday’s dual at Iowa State.
He will then be slotted to face No. 8-ranked Matt Finesilver when the Cowboys travel to Arlington, Texas, to tussle with Michigan in the second install of the Bout at the Ballpark – once again being hosted at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
“He’s still learning about the weight class,” Smith said. “But I’m excited for him because I think he’s in a really good place right now. He’s getting ready to hit two really good opponents, but I think he’s in a good place.”
