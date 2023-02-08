Oklahoma State men’s basketball senior guard John-Michael Wright couldn’t quite put his finger on when his last game-winning shot was. He knows it happened sometime during his three years at High Point, but, unsure, he rattled off a couple of the games it could’ve been.
Perhaps his latest – a put-back layup with 0.8 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a 71-68 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena – will stick with him.
“Man, coach drew up a nice play for Bryce (Thompson) to drive. When he shot it, I saw nobody was really looking at me to go box out or anything,” Wright said. “I read the ball a little, but I saw it was gonna miss toward my direction. I just gave it all I had and just tried to go get it and make a play.”
Thompson had done more than his fair share in getting the Cowboys (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) to that point. With the game on the line, it seemed only fitting that he was called upon to be the hero.
Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) had just tied the game at 68-68 with 13.1 seconds remaining when senior guard De’Vion Harmon blew by a defender and to the basket for a layup. So, a miss from Thompson wouldn’t have been the end of the world. The Cowboys and Red Raiders would’ve gone to overtime and continued to trade blows for at least another five minutes.
But if he was going to miss, that’s exactly how Cowboys coach Mike Boynton would’ve drawn it up.
Thompson received the inbounds pass and started to walk down his defender before redshirt-senior guard Caleb Asberry came over and set a screen. That left Thompson one-on-one for a mid-range jumper, a shot he torched Tech with throughout the entirety of the first half.
Miss.
That’s when Wright, standing in the corner on the opposite side of the floor, flew in and tipped it off the glass and into the bucket – and was fouled in the process.
“I’ve never drawn up a play that we haven’t scored on until tonight,” Boynton said through a laugh in his opening statement. “I drew up a play for us to miss and get an offensive rebound as time expired. So, we screwed it up and scored too early.
“Sometimes you’ve just gotta find a way to be 1 point better. Tonight, we were 3 points better, and I’m glad to get out of there with a win and move on.”
That’s gritty, man. John-Michael Wright came flying in out of nowhere to get the rebound — and subsequent game-winning layup. #OKState pic.twitter.com/9dcRhxIHBb— Jon Walker (@ByJonWalker) February 9, 2023
Thompson stepped up and took over against Tech during the first 20 minutes. After the Red Raiders opened up the game with a 7-0 run behind a couple of buckets from Harmon, the Cowboys got on the board with a 15-footer from Wright.
Then Thompson went to work.
The junior guard got a layup to fall four minutes in for his first points of the night, and that was the beginning of a scoring spurt that featured the Cowboys going on a 16-2 run. Thompson was a large part of that – and what the Pokes were able to do in the first half – by hitting his first nine shots and scoring 21 of OSU’s 36 points before the break.
“I was just in a rhythm. I saw the first one go in and just kind of kept going from there,” Thompson said. “I gotta give credit to my teammates for finding me and getting me open and stuff.”
That’s what the Cowboys needed from Thompson. With starting guard Avery Anderson III out indefinitely after undergoing wrist surgery on Wednesday, someone alongside Wright was going to have to handle the ball more.
Boynton tasked Thompson with that, and, at least for the first half, he delivered.
“Coach Mike has talked to me about that: Since Avery’s gone, I’m gonna have to step up and be on the ball a little bit more,” Thompson said. “I would usually be off the ball, but it’s fine with me. Whatever our team needs.”
The Cowboys’ first-half momentum didn’t carry over, though, and the second was an absolute grind.
Tech found a way to turn Thompson into a nonfactor, making him go 0-for-4 throughout the final 20 minutes. The Red Raiders used multiple runs to eliminate the Cowboys’ game-best 14-point lead with roughly 14 minutes to play. And OSU ended up shooting 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from the free-throw line, including 9 of 18 after the intermission.
But the Cowboys were able to lean on a few different pieces with Tech trying to take Thompson out of the game, including senior forward Kalib Boone, guard Quion Williams and, of course, Wright.
Boone, a Tulsa native, entered the contest averaging 19.8 points in the previous four games. After being held scoreless in the first half, he posted 9 points and nine rebounds in the second.
Williams, a spry true freshman, stopped one of Tech’s second-half runs with a layup of his own. He played 17 minutes, tying his most in Big 12 play, while contributing 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.
“It’s definitely gonna take a village because, you know, Avery was super important to us,” Thompson said after seven different Cowboys played at least 20 minutes. “But we have a lot of good players on the bench that can come in and impact the game. That’s what you saw today.”
The thrilling triumph gives the Cowboys four-straight wins for the first time since the early parts of last season, and they’ve now won six of their past seven games. It’s a streak that started with a 16-point win over rival Oklahoma on Jan. 18, with the lone blemish being a 14-point road loss to a Texas team that’s currently fifth in the country.
Boynton hasn’t even thought about what that means for his team, he said through a hoarse voice in the aftermath of the win. He can’t get too caught up in what the Cowboys have done. He’s forever worried about what the Cowboys can do.
A winning streak of any sort won’t help the Pokes when they travel to play No. 11 Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Ames. But a rematch with the Cyclones – three weeks after upsetting them in Stillwater – provides another opportunity to climb the standings in the toughest conference that college basketball has to offer.
“Just glad we won tonight. Like, it was a battle, and every single one of these games is a fight til the end,” Boynton said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to practice because we’ve gotta get better. We weren’t as good as we needed to be tonight, but we were good enough to get out of here with a win.”
