KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its Big 12 Championship run come to an end on Saturday with a 59-50 loss to second-seeded West Virginia inside Municipal Auditorium.
In the first, the Cowgirls took a 5-4 lead on a Ja'Mee Asberry 3-pointer, before the Mountaineers countered with a 9-0 run. OSU would hold WVU scoreless over the final 2:09 of the period and scratched back to cut the deficit to three at 18-15.
The Cowgirls scored the first four of the second quarter to move in front, but the Mountaineers would counter with the next six to lead by five with less than four minutes remaining. Both teams struggled offensively in the quarter, combining to hit just eight of 33 from the floor. OSU would go scoreless over the final 3:13 of the period, hitting just one its final 12 shots to trail 29-21 at the break.
After the break, OSU got back-to-back baskets from Asberry to get within seven before the Mountaineers hit three consecutive shots to extend the margin to 42-29 with less than six minutes remaining in the period. WVU would use an 8-0 run to close the quarter to lead 52-35 heading into the final 10 minutes.
In the fourth, OSU used an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to 11 at 54-48 before the Mountaineers would score the next five to push the margin back to double figures.
Natasha Mack finished with a team-high 19 points to go with nine boards and eight blocks. Her blocked shot total tied Kaylee Jensen's school mark for blocks in a Big 12 tourney game.
