Anybody who comes across Xavier Benson will likely be greeted with the biggest of smiles and the widest pair of open arms. The copious amount of joy has nothing to do with him entering this fall as Oklahoma State’s top middle linebacker.
Benson’s offseason, the one leading up to his farewell tour in Stillwater, wasn't fueled by living in the weight room and getting stronger. He did that, too, but he couldn’t move forward – move anywhere at all, really – without clearing his mind.
He was listed at 224 pounds on the Cowboys’ roster in 2022. By the end of the season, Benson dropped to 207. The reasons why aren’t always apparent behind a helmet on Saturdays.
“Stress. Life. I can’t even lie to you, there were a lot of factors going on,” he said. “We all know what your brain has to do with your physical body, and it was just rough. Real rough.”
And eight months later?
“I’m big now,” Benson said. “I’m 230, solid. Solid.”
Benson got back to where he was supposed to be, and then a few pounds, by trying to join the Cowboy Iron Club. To do so, based on each position group, an individual has to reach a certain weight-lifting total after combining their bench, squat and power clean.
He did that, becoming one of 58 OSU players to reach the mark as this year’s Cowboys posted the second-most qualifiers for any team in program history.
None of that, Benson said, would’ve been possible without being surrounded by such a strong support staff. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy was there for him. Trevor Richardson, OSU’s director of counseling and sports psychology, was too. So were linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements and teammates, namely running back Jaden Nixon.
But there were a few things, in particular, that motivated Benson to keep pushing.
“It’s family and faith, honestly,” Benson said. “Just not thinking about you as a person, but thinking about what you’re going through, what your faith is for. That can carry you a long way. It gives you hope.”
A part of having a tough time, he said, was adapting to a new environment. He had already been physically settled into Stillwater – a little more than five hours from his hometown of Texarkana, Texas – for months by that point. But he bounced around a bit before joining the Cowboys in December 2021.
Benson started his collegiate career with a three-year stay at Texas Tech. He saw action in one game as a true freshman and played in all 12 games (10 starts) as a redshirt freshman before opting out of the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.
One year at Tyler Junior College, located close to Benson’s hometown, resulted in 120 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions. In 2021, he had the most tackles in the NJCAA en route to being the No. 2 JUCO prospect in the class.
The path he navigated led him to Oklahoma State, where he was one of only six Cowboys to start all 13 games in 2022.
“It’s hard. We all know how it is when you’re new somewhere else and you’ve gotta build all the trust and get through all that stuff,” Benson said when asked about taking on a leadership role throughout last season. “You’ve just gotta wait.”
With Benson projected to be the Cowboys’ starting middle linebacker this fall, that wait is seemingly over. That’s a right he earned after using this past season to post 76 tackles, the most by any defender returning from a year ago.
“I’ve been waiting for it. Trust me, I’ve been waiting for it,” he said. “I love it. I love it. I love it.”
That’s been evident to those around him, even the guy who’s responsible for keeping an eye on everyone.
“He’s made the most improvement of anybody on our team from the bowl game until now,” Gundy said. “I’m very happy for him. His demeanor, his leadership, there’s several things he’s done in the last week to help our team that he wouldn’t have done last year – for whatever reason. That’s obsolete now that he’s in a great frame of mind.”
Five years have passed since he arrived in Lubbock. Now settling into his second year in Stillwater, as the old guy of the Cowboys’ linebacker corps, Benson’s leadership will be called upon this season more so than ever.
He’ll help with the transition of Collin Oliver, a preseason All-Big 12 honoree who’s moving from defensive end to outside linebacker to better fit the 3-3-5 scheme of first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. He’ll help bring Justin Wright, an incoming transfer from Tulsa, up to speed. He’ll also help fill a void left by Mason Cobb, who tallied a team-best 96 tackles before transferring to USC.
Benson is comfortable taking on that type of responsibility, though. He’s in a better place than he was eight months ago.
There isn’t a time now, Benson said, where he feels as if he can’t open up to anybody, coaches included. In return, he’ll play more relaxed in an environment that “feels healthier.”
There are still some uncertainties, sure. But they’re drastically different than what they’ve previously been.
“I’m in a really good headspace,” Benson said. “I’m just really anxious right now because I’m ready for the season.”
