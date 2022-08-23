Grace Yochum couldn’t avoid the question.
From the time the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Division I fall sport athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew she would eventually face a choice.
Would she spend a fifth season on the Oklahoma State soccer team or launch her professional career? Yochum, a midfielder from Houston, consulted with former college soccer players as decision time approached.
“Stay. You’re gonna miss this,” they told her.
“It’s the time of your life.”
With variations of the same answer surrounding her, Yochum found clarity.
“I was like, why would I not stay?” Yochum said.
Yochum’s fifth season is underway, and she has the chance to make Cowgirl history. With one more goal, she would match the program record of 35 that Yolanda Odenyo and Jolene Schweitzer share.
In the upcoming days, she has two chances to add the coveted 35th goal against one of OSU’s in-state rivals – and potentially break the record with the 36th. The Cowgirls (2-0) face Tulsa at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road before returning home to take on Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Although she’s nearing a personal milestone, Yochum has a larger focus for her fifth year.
“I want to leave this program better than when I came into it,” Yochum said. “Sophomore year, we won the Big 12 and that was great, and then ever since then, we’ve been trying to climb back up to the top, and slowly and surely, we’ve been getting there.
“I think this team has a lot of potential, and I think that we have the ability to win the Big 12 if we all stick together, if we play as a team, if we star in our roles.”
Yochum knows what it means to stand out in an individual role. She arrived at OSU in 2018, ending the season with Big 12 All-Freshman Honors. Then she picked up all-conference first-team honors in 2019 despite sitting out with an injury at the end of the season.
That year, OSU claimed the regular-season Big 12 title, going 7-1-1 in league play. Conference competition has been tougher for the Cowgirls since then. OSU went 6-2-1 in the Big 12 in 2020 before finishing 4-3-1 in conference play during Yochum’s true senior year.
If Yochum had declared for the National Women’s Soccer League Draft, she could have ended her OSU career then. Although she had established herself as a pro prospect, she saw unfinished business at OSU.
She and fifth-year defender Ally Jackson, who arrived together in OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, made the same choice.
“I don’t want to go out on a low note; I want to go on a high note,” Yochum said. “Ally and I, we’ve been through it all together, so just to kind of stick together and end on a high note is our biggest deal.”
Before standing firm in her decision, Yochum turned to a variety of people for advice. She conferred with her parents. She asked friends.
Coach Colin Carmichael might have been the least likely to try to persuade her to stay, but it was only because he strived for her to do what would make her happy.
“It was very much just listening, trying to figure out what she felt she wanted to do,” Carmichael said. “And then just letting her know that we definitely wanted her back here if that’s what she wanted to do. We wanted to make that real clear, but the flip side is, whatever she wanted to do, we’d be 100% supportive.”
Fortunately for Carmichael, Yochum wished to stay in Stillwater.
Because of Yochum’s experience and skill set, Carmichael holds her to a high standard. As she chases the 35th goal, he has another goal for her – one that a stat sheet can’t measure.
“My expectation of Grace is that (when) she walks off the field, she can look at the game and go, ‘I was the best player on the field,’ because she has that capability to be the best player in every game we play,” Carmichael said.
“... That might be unfair, but I think that’s the level that she competes, and I think that’s what we should be saying is, ‘If you play to your ability, you should be one of the best, if not the best player in every game.’ Let’s shoot for that.”
