Hayley Busby had to reinvent her role on the Oklahoma State softball team.
As the Cowgirls shuffled their lineup, graduate student Busby needed a new destination. Sophomore outfielder Katelynn Carwile blossomed into a consistent hitter and secured her place at right field, where Busby previously started. Busby also had experience as the designated player, but two-way standout Miranda Elish settled into that spot as the season progressed.
Instead of retiring to the dugout, Busby landed at first base.
“I had a lot to learn,” Busby said. “I still have a lot to learn, I feel like, but I love being in the field. So I told Coach G (Kenny Gajewski), I said, ‘I don’t care where you’ll put me. I’ll catch. If you need me to do whatever, I want to be in the field.’”
On a crowded roster featuring several fellow transfers and fifth-year players, Busby isn’t the only Cowgirl defending first base. She splits reps with Morgyn Wynne, Karli Petty and, occasionally, Michaela Richbourg.
Finding a spot in the Cowgirls’ lineup is like trying to buy a ticket for a popular band’s concert in a tiny venue – the demand exceeds the supply. For Busby, any opportunity to appear in the batting order is welcome, especially after navigating a hitting slump.
During the past weekend at Iowa State, Busby showed glimpses of her former self, providing one RBI on three hits while spending time at first and briefly returning to right field.
“On a team like this, when we have so many talented players, you have to fight for your position,” Busby said. “You have to fight to play every single day, and it’s been a grind this year. I think this has been the toughest competition that I’ve faced within my own team, and so to be able to go out there and just kind of do what I needed to do for the team, it was amazing.”
Busby knows what it’s like to make those contributions on a regular basis. In 2021, her second season with the Cowgirls, she rocketed into the record books, setting a program mark with a slugging percentage of .794 while hitting 19 home runs to rank second on the all-time single-season list.
Past success hasn’t been easy to replicate. Early this season, Busby’s batting average dipped below .200. Hitless games were no rarity.
As Carwile claimed her place in the lineup, Busby accepted it without qualms. Whoever’s hitting well is going to play, Busby said.
“She’s proven every bit of herself to get on that field, and she took that spot from me,” Busby said. “I’m so proud of her, and I think that that’s what makes me better, is I want to be better for the team.”
With that drive to improve, Busby willingly moved to first base. It initially happened by accident, when the Cowgirls were still tinkering with their rotation. Busby said she wasn’t sure what went wrong, but during their opening weekend in Arizona, a lineup mixup kept the usual first basemen from entering the game.
Gajewski turned to Busby.
“Hey, you can go to first, right?”
She did, and Gajewski said she looked natural there.
“She’s pretty talented, so she can play anywhere,” Gajewski said. “We’ve got a lot of good softball players, and so when you’re a softball player, and you know the game, you can do some things.”
It’s no stretch for Busby to move to first – she’s been a utility player throughout her career. Busby said she thinks she has spent time at every infield position, and her introduction to the outfield didn’t happen until she transferred to OSU.
Although hopping to first base is another change, it takes Busby back to her roots as an infielder. In high school, Busby primarily defended third base.
“I’ve missed the dirt a lot,” Busby said. “I love playing outfield, but I miss the dirt, so it’s really a good time, and just kind of getting over that fear of people running at you.”
With any new assignment, there’s a learning curve.
At Iowa State, she was in the base path when an opposing batter came bolting toward her, and Busby apologized as she hurried and moved out of the way. She has to be alert when a left-handed batter steps into the box. She also needs new equipment – teammates have loaned their first-base gloves to her.
Busby credited Wynne and Richbourg as well as Petty, who moved to third base Thursday, for guiding her through the adjustments.
“They’ve been super-helpful through this whole process,” Busby said. “I’ve actually only been practicing there for the past two or three weeks.”
Busby started at first base in OSU’s 9-4 victory against Kansas on Thursday, and as the series continues, her role is flexible. She might stay at first, swap into the lineup partway through a game or even spend a little time at right field again. Wherever she is, Busby commits to her defensive duties, and her offense is evolving, too.
“I’ve been working with a lot of my teammates, a lot of my coaches, to kind of get back to where I was last year,” Busby said. “And just trying to do everything that I can to help the team.”
