YUKON – Stillwater High football coach Chad Cawood figured it was already over.
There was always a chance it wasn’t. But, based on what he had previously seen out of Ethan Nakolo, Cawood had a pretty good idea of what was about to happen.
Nakolo, Yukon’s senior kicker, took his usual three steps back and two to the left. Then he fired away, swinging his right leg and delivering a 21-yard field goal down the middle of the uprights.
It was a kick that lifted the Millers to a 37-34 win on Friday night at Miller Field, and it was a kick that effectively handed Stillwater back-to-back losses for the first time since the end of the 2017 season – and consecutive losses in the regular season for the first time since 2016
“We haven’t lost ball games around here,” Cawood said. “This is not a good feeling. It’s not fun for anybody.”
The Pioneers (0-2) won last year’s matchup 55-9 at home as part of an undefeated run to a Class 6A-II title, and Stillwater’s game-opening drive suggested this year’s meeting would follow a similar pattern.
Led by senior quarterback Chance Acord, who threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the season during Stillwater’s Week Zero loss to Greenwood (Arkansas), the Pioneers marched downfield and reached the end zone on a 9-yard carry from senior running back Holden Thompson.
Stillwater was looking to convert on a fourth-and-1. Thompson didn’t see a need to stop after a single yard.
“First drive, we wanted to make a statement. Coming off (the loss at) Greenwood, (we) wanted to just get the jitters out,” Acord said. “We wanted to come out and establish our offense. We felt like we did that, but we just kind of slipped short.”
That was one of two leads Stillwater held all game.
Yukon (1-1) responded to Thompson’s touchdown with one of its own. Millers quarterback Holden Kee and running back Logan Day gashed the Pioneers’ defense with a read-option attack, the latter using a 3-yard carry to cap an 11-play, 65-yard drive.
Yukon added a 43-yard field goal from Ethan Nakolo before Stillwater could get on the board again, which happened when Acord’s first deep shot of the game connected with senior Trey Tuck for a 39-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers up 13-10 with seven minutes left in the second quarter.
“Things were starting to click,” Acord said. “Our receivers, they’re all real good. We’re all starting to click, offensively.”
Both teams were trading blows, or so it seemed.
The Millers scored 37 seconds after Tuck’s touchdown, stringing together a couple of chunk plays before Kee took off down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.
The Pioneers were mustering a response before halftime until Acord connected with senior tight end Josh Ford, who lost a fumble that stopped Stillwater right in its tracks.
“Honestly, it was just kind of us – things that I need to fix, that we need to fix together,” Acord said. “Our O-line did good. Our receivers fought through tackles and got through it. It was just little things on us, and that was really it.”
Day’s touchdown and Nakolo’s first of three field goals were a part of six consecutive scoring drives for Yukon. The Millers possessed a commanding 34-20 lead after three quarters, though that vanished nine minutes later.
The Pioneers struck on a 47-yard touchdown from Thompson. That came after a massive stop from Stillwater’s defense, which gave the ball right back to the offense with roughly five minutes remaining.
Stillwater rode Thompson and Tuck, who reeled in a 32-yard catch, down to the goal line. Acord did the rest himself, bulldozing through Yukon’s defense on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line to tie the game at 34-34 with 3 minutes and 6 seconds left.
“That helped. That got us some momentum there,” Cawood said. “Hopefully, we can build off that.”
That sequence led to Nakolo’s eventual game-winning field goal. The Millers faced a third-and-14 from their own 22 with less than two minutes remaining before Kee connected with his heavily contested target.
A pair of personal fouls – roughing the passer on the aforementioned play and a horse-collar tackle on the sidelines – gave Yukon 30 yards worth of free offense with the game on the line.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined than that,” Cawood said. “We’ve got to be more focused than that.”
The Pioneers haven’t lost three consecutive games since doing so in 2016 (Deer Creek, Putnam City West, Lawton). They’ll have a chance to avoid that from being the case – and pick up their first win since securing a state title in December – during a Week 3 matchup at Norman High.
Cawood doesn’t expect it to be easy, though.
“We’ve gotta move on from this quickly to build on it,” Cawood said. “They’re gonna be tough ball games. We’ve gotta be ready to play.”
