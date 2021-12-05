Travis Steele realized how his team could gain an advantage.
After studying the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s strengths and weaknesses, Xavier’s coach noticed something that continually flustered the Cowboys.
The Musketeers had to debut their zone defense.
Xavier rolled past OSU, 77-71, in a Big 12/Big East Battle game Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the Musketeers’ new defensive scheme gave them an edge in the second half. When Xavier morphed into a 2-3 zone, the Cowboys’ offense lost its luster.
The Musketeers occasionally practice zone defense, yet they had never used it in a game this season. It was an option at any time against the Cowboys (6-3), and Steele said he decided to save the new look until after halftime.
That was when OSU’s game started to crumble. Coach Mike Boynton said he thinks the Cowboys’ difficulties with facing the zone are tied to confidence issues because of past struggles.
“When you haven’t had success doing something, you need to have some success to believe that it’s not gonna be the ultimate kryptonite for you,” Boynton said. “And that hasn’t happened yet, so we gotta keep working on it.”
The Cowboys were clinging to a 39-35 lead at half after Avery Anderson III hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer, but it couldn’t last. With the power of the zone, Xavier (7-1) took control of the game, going on a 13-2 run midway through the second half.
That allowed the Musketeers to separate themselves from OSU with a 58-50 lead. Junior guard Anderson made two free throws and drained a 3-pointer to help the Cowboys climb within three points of Xavier, but the Musketeers denied OSU a comeback, building a 69-55 advantage with 4:03 left.
On a tough day, Anderson pumped energy into a deflated offense. His 26 points led all scorers and surpassed his season high of 17, a mark he set during the Cowboys’ loss to Wichita State a few nights earlier. Sophomore guard Woody Newton also added a late spark, making back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half.
“While I’m not trying to make it a good loss, I also don’t ignore progress,” Boynton said. “Avery Anderson is playing better than he was two weeks ago; that’s good for our team. Maybe we found something in Woody Newton that our team needs.”
Despite some individual improvements, the Cowboys couldn’t overcome the Musketeers. OSU's depth was reduced – Keylan Boone, Bryce Thompson and Rondel Walker were all limited because of various health issues. Boynton said he thinks Thompson's issue is a hip injury, and Boone has an injured back.
While OSU had to deal with those restrictions, Xavier leaned on several stars. Paul Scruggs, Colby Jones and Nate Johnson scored in double digits, and sophomore guard Jones also added a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Musketeers outrebounded OSU, 42-33. Foul trouble also hurt the Cowboys as they gifted Xavier 31 free-throw attempts, resulting in 23 points.
Amid the other difficulties, the zone continued to wear away at OSU. During the second half, the Cowboys went only 4 for 17 from 3-point range.
The recurring problem is clear. OSU’s two other losses this season were to Oakland and Wichita State, teams that played zone. Senior guard Isaac Likekele said his coaches have good strategies to handle those defenses, but the players have to respond and execute those plans.
The Cowboys won’t play again until Dec. 13, when they host Cleveland State. Boynton had a safe prediction for that game: the Vikings will likely throw some zone at his team, so the Cowboys have to use their upcoming break as a time to implement solutions.
“Guys can really just digest this last film, really the couple games we played where teams went zone our guys were struggling,” Likekele said. “Just really digest the film over these next couple of days and focus in on what we gotta do to come here and beat Cleveland State.”
